connectRN Expands Staffing Services Into Hospital Settings to Provide Flexible Shifts for Nurses

The Leading Nurse Staffing Community Launches in Tennessee & Florida Hospitals with Expansion to Other Regions to Follow

WALTHAM, Mass., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- connectRN , the nurse staffing community that provides clinicians with flexible scheduling opportunities and resources, announced today that nurses have begun using the platform to find hospital shifts at multiple Nashville hospitals . Previously, clinicians and nurses used the app to find shifts in skilled nursing facilities and home health settings - now they will soon be able to connect with hospitals in their areas as connectRN works to expand hospital availability to additional regions.

"We're thrilled to see the accessible work model and flexible scheduling options that have already made a strong impact in SNF and home health care settings now transfer to the hospital environment," said Tyler White, VP of Hospital Services at connectRN. "This is a win-win for hospitals and nurses alike - nurses can work when and where they want, and hospitals get increased access to nurses in order to appease some of their shortages."

As hospitals have been facing increased nursing shortages, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics estimate that 275,000 additional nurses will be needed from 2020 to 2030. By expanding to hospital settings, connectRN will be doing their part to address the shortage in hospitals, while balancing out patient/clinician ratios.

Hospitals nationwide have seen the effects of the nursing shortage over the last few years, with 7,000 New York City-based nurses going on strike at two hospitals earlier this year, and reports of over 50% of nurses considering leaving the profession in a recent survey. By presenting the option for nurses to work when they want, with no minimum requirement or particular schedule, they can approach the profession on their own terms, while helping facilities fulfill their much-needed shifts.

"With connectRN, I appreciate how I can pick up shifts once a week, once every two weeks, or however often fits my schedule," said Baylee Camp, Tennessee-based RN. "The fact that I have the option to work whenever I want makes nursing a profession that fits well with my other interests and priorities, and will hopefully widen opportunities for other hospital nurses who are looking to have more freedom over their schedules and daily routines."

connectRN plans to expand their hospital availability nationwide, most immediately focusing their efforts on facilities in Florida. In line with their ethos of community and inclusivity, the team will be kicking off this expansion with two free events in Fort Lauderdale exclusively for local RNs and LPNs - the first will be a networking event for nurses to learn more about connectRN's mission, with the second being an Orangetheory workout class .

