connectRN Launches in Tennessee; Sees Unprecedented Yearly Growth

WALTHAM, Mass., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- connectRN , the leading platform connecting nurses and CNAs to opportunities and each other to build a supportive and thriving network, is proud to announce the expansion of its services to Tennessee, with its third corporate office to open in Nashville in August. Home to more than 500 healthcare companies, Nashville is the heartbeat of the healthcare industry, generating more than $95 billion in revenue and creating more than 500,000 jobs, and is an organic next step as connectRN continues to focus on delivering better work solutions for nurses everywhere. In recent months the company expanded its services to Colorado, Texas, and Georgia, with plans to launch in California by the end of Q4, and be in all 50 states by the end of the year. The company has also seen 250% revenue growth year over year.

In December 2021, the company raised $76 million which helped fuel entry into new markets and establish strategic partnerships; the company announced entry into the home healthcare space through a partnership with Amedysis, a leader in home healthcare and hospice care. The raise also coincided with incredible growth in December and January; connectRN's revenue run rate doubled. As a result, connectRN added over 200 new employees and tripled its executive team adding Cora Jaulin, VP of Home Health, and Tyler White, VP Hospital Services. The company continues to hire and expects to have 450 employees by December 2022.

"We've experienced tremendous growth in the first half of the year and expect to continue the trend as we move into the H2. Our expansion into Tennessee is a critical milestone given Nashville's large footprint in healthcare. Our mission has always been to meet nurses where they are, so we're doing just that here," said Ted Jeanloz, CEO of connectRN. "Nurses are the future of healthcare. We are dedicated to giving every nurse the opportunity to take control of their schedule and have access to a supportive community."

To celebrate the launch in Tennessee, connectRN will bring together hundreds of nurses to show appreciation for their hard work at a "pop-up" activation: Nurses Connect Nashville on June 21st and 22nd in Centennial Park. Nashville-area nurses will be invited to meet one another, share their stories, have refreshments and sweet treats, and receive tools they can use at work, and complimentary self-care products. A similar event was successfully held in Chicago in April that brought together hundreds of nurses who shared stories and received work-related gifts.

In addition to supporting connectRN's nursing community, the company aims to advocate for all nurses. In April the platform collaborated with StoryCorps , the non-profit whose mission is to preserve and share humanity's stories in order to build connections between people and create a more just and compassionate world, to shine a light on the reality of what nurses are and have been going through. Six nurses, including renowned nurse influencer Sarah Warren ( @shesinscrubs ), were selected to participate in recorded sessions, discussing their stories two years in to the pandemic. These stories will be preserved in StoryCorps' archive at the Library of Congress, the largest single collection of human voices ever gathered.

connectRN also commissioned a study of 1,000 American nurses that revealed nearly nine in 10 American nurses believe that nobody understands their work and 83 percent of nurses said they are under-recognized for their work. In response to the continued underappreciation of nurses, especially during National Nurses Week, the platform launched a campaign called NursesWeakGifts to both raise awareness around the poor treatment of nurses, and give them the gifts they deserve. The campaign led to over 600 nurses exchanging gifts received at work for gifts they actually wanted or needed including gift boxes with scented candles, gourmet chocolates, and tea and mugs.

It's never been a more challenging time to be a nurse. With nearly 52 percent of nurses thinking of leaving the profession due to burnout connectRN is on a mission to improve the lives of nurses through access to community, opportunity, and support and considers it vital to give nurses a platform to amplify their voices and the experiences they have to endure, especially after two years of COVID.

"What we are doing in Nashville, and will continue to do across the country, is connect with nurses beyond shifts worked," said Jen Reddy, CMO of connectRN. "We are continuously listening and co-creating with our nurses, as we build the future of healthcare, together."

From June 16 - 22 connectRN will be celebrating CNA week highlighting the importance of CNAs and why they deserve more respect from those they work with. The platform will also be the gold sponsor for Black Nurses Week (July-26 - August 1) which shines a light and celebrates Black nursing excellence.

