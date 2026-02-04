ConnectureDRX Announces Brent Hess as Chief Revenue Officer to Advance Data-Driven, Agent-Powered Growth Across Medicare

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ConnectureDRX today announced Brent Hess as Chief Revenue Officer, further strengthening its leadership in Medicare enrollment, retention and data-driven market intelligence.

Hess will lead ConnectureDRX's growth across new business, sales and marketing, strengthening key industry partnerships and expanding the company's reach across the Medicare ecosystem. He will focus on ensuring health plans and brokers have the tools, insights and clarity they need to confidently guide beneficiaries through increasingly complex insurance decisions.

With 20 plus years of healthcare leadership experience, Hess brings a career shaped from the ground up. He began as a broker, helped Humana launch the Nevada Medicare market and later launched Medicare Advantage at Intermountain Healthcare's health plan, SelectHealth. Most recently, as VP of Product and Sales for Government Products at Cambia Health Solutions and Regence BlueCross BlueShield, Hess led multi-state teams, scaled complex product portfolios and delivered strong, sustained member growth and retention.

"Brent understands that growth is ultimately about people," says Andrew Tutaj, President of ConnectureDRX. "He values agents and intimately understands health plan realities to make the experience better for beneficiaries. His approach will attract new prospects and strengthen long-term customer performance."

As Chief Revenue Officer, Hess will advance ConnectureDRX's data-first growth strategy by helping customers act earlier on market insights and better support agents throughout the beneficiary journey. By turning Medicare disruption into clear action, ConnectureDRX eliminates unnecessary research and outreach so brokers and health plans can focus on building trusted relationships and fueling growth.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Hess is a strong and passionate patient advocate. Across every role, his work has focused on improving quality of care while reducing cost and complexity for beneficiaries. As a people-centered leader, Hess believes lasting success comes from empathy, integrity and shared purpose.

"I have always believed that healthcare works best when people come first," says Hess. "ConnectureDRX's mission and culture strongly align with my values, and I am excited to help our customers support agents and deliver better outcomes for beneficiaries."

About ConnectureDRX

ConnectureDRX provides data-driven solutions that bring clarity to Medicare complexity, helping health plans, FMOs, agencies and agents anticipate market changes, simplify enrollment and strengthen retention. The result is less unnecessary outreach and more focus on the right coverage for beneficiaries and long-term agent success.

