ConnectWise, Axonom, Bitrix, and More: 100+ Leading Players Dominate CPQ Software Market in Comprehensive Report

16 Oct, 2023, 17:45 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Configure Price Quote Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Configure Price Quote (CPQ) Software is experiencing robust growth, with an estimated value of US$2.2 billion in 2022. Projections indicate that this market will expand significantly, reaching a size of US$7.3 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

The On-Premise segment is poised to record a CAGR of 15.1% and is expected to reach US$3.6 billion by the end of the analysis period, while the Cloud segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% over the next eight years.

Key Players

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the CPQ Software market, featuring leading players such as ConnectWise, LLC., Axonom, Inc., Bitrix, Inc., Cincom Systems, Inc., CloudBlue, BearingPoint Holding BV, BlueSnap, Connected2fiber, Inc., Cadac Group Professional Resources, AICOMP Consulting, ATLATL Software, Conga, Configure One, Cube RM, and DealHub.io, among others. A total of 151 featured competitors are included in the report.

Regional Insights

  • The CPQ Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$655.5 million in 2022.
  • China, the world's second-largest economy, is projected to reach a market size of US$1.3 billion by 2030, with a remarkable CAGR of 20% from 2022 to 2030.
  • Japan and Canada are expected to grow at 13.4% and 14.2%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period.
  • Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to grow at approximately 15% CAGR.

Economic Outlook

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with expectations of growth recovery for this year and the next. Despite challenges such as uncertainty surrounding the Ukraine conflict, slower-than-expected declines in global headline inflation, persistent food and fuel inflation in developing countries, and high retail inflation impacting consumer confidence and spending, governments are taking steps to address these issues.

New technologies, including AI, machine learning, Web3, cloud and edge computing, quantum technologies, electrification, renewables, and climate technologies, are poised to contribute significantly to global GDP in the coming years. While concerns about inflation and weakened demand may impact corporate investments, the rise of these new technologies is expected to partially reverse prevailing investment sentiment.

In the short term, the economic landscape presents a mix of challenges and opportunities for both consumers and investors. Businesses and leaders who can navigate this complex environment with resilience and adaptability are likely to discover opportunities amidst the uncertainty.

About the CPQ Software Market

Configure Price Quote (CPQ) Software is a solution that enables businesses to generate accurate and highly configured quotes for complex products and services. It streamlines the sales process and enhances the efficiency of pricing and quoting.

What`s New?

  • Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
  • Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year
  • Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
  • 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
  • As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021
  • World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
  • Pandemic Impact on Configure Price Quote Software (CPQ) Market
  • COVID-19 Accelerates Demand for Cloud-based Technologies and Offerings
  • Global Cloud Technologies Market Growth Outlook (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025
  • Configure Price Quote Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • An Introduction to Configure Price Quote (CPQ) Software
  • Key Features of CPQ Software
  • Global Market Prospects & Outlook
  • Myriad Benefits of CPQ Software to Boost Market Adoption
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • CPQ Plays a Vital Role in Enabling Businesses to Become Resilient and Profitable
  • Select Popular CPQ Software
  • Evolving Use Cases of CPQ to Accelerate Market Adoption
  • Market Benefits from the Rising Adoption of Automation Solutions in Business Operations
  • Need for Enhanced Productivity to Positively Impact the CPQ Market
  • Growing Adoption of Mobility Solutions in Enterprises Promises Growth for CPQ Software Market
  • Global Workforce Population: Percentage Share Breakdown of Employees by Nature of Work for 2009, 2017 & 2024
  • Key Benefits Encouraging Mobility Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
  • Growing Use of Mobile Devices in Businesses Fuels Need for Mobile CPQ Solutions
  • Smart Penetration Worldwide as a % of Total Population: 2016-2021
  • 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units for 2019 through 2022
  • Manufacturers Look to Leverage CPQ Software Capabilities
  • CPQ Software for Manufacturing Sector Continues to Evolve
  • CPQ Software Emerges as an Important Tool for Addressing Industry 4.0 Challenges
  • Rising Adoption of CPQ Software in B2B eCommerce
  • Global B2B E-Commerce Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
  • CPQ Trends in Electronics and MRO
  • Medical Device Manufacturing: Potential Benefits & Challenges for CPQ Software
  • CPQ Implementations Promise Better Efficiencies for High-Tech Companies
  • Cloud-based CPQ Software Poised for High Growth
  • Notable Trends in the CPQ Market: A Review
  • CRM-CPQ Integration to Drive Growth for Businesses
  • Common Hurdles Confronting CPQ Software Implementations
  • Reasons for the Failure of CPQ Integrations to Meet Expectations

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nh1x8d

