Connell expands food offerings with acquisition of Inno-Cosmic, Nation Maple in Malaysia

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Connell, a Wilbur-Ellis company and a leading marketer and distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients in Asia-Pacific, announces today the acquisition of the assets of Inno-Cosmic and Nation Maple, leading distributors of instant beverage raw materials in Malaysia.

Inno-Cosmic and Nation Maple have an extensive commercial network across Malaysia and longstanding relationships with customers in the instant beverage industry. Since 1998, Inno-Cosmic has been the exclusive distributor for a prestigious creamers and foamers supplier, a partnership that has made Inno-Cosmic the leading distributor in Malaysia's three-in-one hot beverage industry. The Company is also leading innovative solutions in the fast-growing plant-based dairy alternative drinks market.

"Combining Inno-Cosmic's longstanding local presence and expertise with Connell's far-reaching, international network will broaden our offerings to our customers and market," said Connell's President and CEO Dr. Azita Owlia. She added that "with this acquisition, Connell continues to show its commitment to our customers that are seeking premium brands and expertise."

"The acquisition of Inno-Cosmic will increase Connell's presence in the fast-growing hot beverage segment in Malaysia," said KK Chee, regional director of Connell. "Combined with our track record in value creation in the food and nutrition market, we can offer an enhanced portfolio to deliver innovative solutions to our customers."

"We greatly admire Connell's premier position in the food and nutrition and pharmaceutical segments, which we strongly believe will bring significant benefits to our long-term customers, international suppliers and partners," said Inno-Cosmic's Managing Director Loh Kok Wai. "By leveraging Connell's wide market coverage in these segments in Malaysia, coupled with its high technical competency, commitment to customer service, vast resources and capabilities, we can provide a solid business platform to drive and grow our current business to greater heights."

The acquisition of Inno-Cosmic's and Nation Maple's assets by Connell takes effect immediately. For more information about Connell and the many markets it supports, visit connellworld.com .

About Connell

Connell is a leading marketer and distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients in Asia-Pacific. It brings outstanding insights and service to the life and industrial science markets, while promoting a broad range of leading global manufacturers, its own formulated products, as well as extensive technical, marketing and supply chain expertise through 48 offices in 18 countries across Asia-Pacific and the United States. Connell is a Wilbur-Ellis company. For more information, please visit connellworld.com.

About the Wilbur-Ellis Companies

Founded in 1921, the Wilbur-Ellis companies are leading international marketers and distributors of agricultural products, animal nutrition and specialty chemicals and ingredients. By developing strong relationships, making strategic market investments and capitalizing on new opportunities, the Wilbur-Ellis companies have continued to grow the business with sales now over $3.1 billion. For more information, please visit wilburellis.com.

