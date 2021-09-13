Connelly Partners Launches Connelly Partners Health

Boston, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent agency Connelly Partners (CP) announced today that it is launching Connelly Partners Health (CP Health), a new dedicated health practice as part of the agency's integrated offering. Building off of the agency's work in healthcare over the past two decades, CP Health will specialize in working with LifeScience, MedTech and Healthcare organizations. Healthcare marketing industry veteran Stephen Piotrowski has joined the team as Managing Director of CP Health to lead the practice.

By tapping into CP's Defiantly Human philosophy and mission to defend the role of emotion and the human right brain, CP Health will partner with clients to define strategy and campaigns that reflect the shared values between patients/healthcare providers and brands. CP Health will work with clients through a process that leverages anthropology, data, and technology to uncover what audiences want and guide brand strategy, creative and integrated execution.

"As people have become increasingly active and more engaged in their healthcare, truly improving engagement requires a deeper understanding of your customers' actions, behaviors and preferences," said Piotrowski. "Too often the focus is skewed towards the disease with the person being overlooked. What drew me to Connelly Partners is it's differentiated approach that gets at the heart of today's challenges by prioritizing humanity and connecting insights about what makes us human to clients' brands."

The agency's extensive consumer, B-to-B, and health and wellness experience is directly applicable to healthcare as evidenced by the recent account wins and growth. CP works with clients across three offices (Boston, Dublin, Vancouver) to provide a global perspective while delivering the local expertise needed based on clients' needs via integrated teams that work across offices.

"Connelly Partners has had a passion for and invested in the health space for nearly two decades. Some of our best work and best results have been in the space. It was time to formalize our commitment and frame our experience with a dedicated health practice that reflects our Defiantly Human view of the world," said Steve Connelly, president and copywriter, Connelly Partners. "Steve Piotrowski knows this industry inside and out and fits our culture seamlessly, and we are collectively committed to building CP Health into a strong healthcare marketing partner."

Piotrowski has over 30 years of patient and healthcare professional marketing experience across Oncology, Rare Disease, Ophthalmology, Vaccine and Device areas and in managing successful U.S. and global product launches. A Northeast native, he relocated back to Boston in 2013 to support the booming LifeScience industry where he successfully led the growth of several agency offices, most recently for JPA Health, and previously for H4B Boston/Havas Health. He also held leadership positions at Saatchi & Saatchi/Publicis. Throughout the course of his career, Piotrowski has worked with Sanofi Genzyme, Pfizer, Bayer Healthcare, Glaukos Corporation, Nobelpharma and Teva.

The launch of CP Health comes on the heels of additional growth for the agency, which has taken an aggressive approach over the last year. Most recently, CP acquired VRX Studios (VRX), which for two decades has earned the reputation as the hospitality industry's leading photography and visual content company. The agency has also landed client wins including UNO Pizzeria & Grill and a global medical device manufacturer.

