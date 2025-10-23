Conner Homes Announces Opening of Richards Ridge Community

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Conner Homes announces the opening of Richards Ridge, a luxury single-family home community in Bellevue, WA.

Richards Ridge Model Home Kitchen Model Home Great Room

Richards Ridge is located at 13068 SE 19th Court, Bellevue, WA 98005. Just off Richards Road in a private enclave surrounded by mature trees, homeowners will enjoy easy access to both I-90 and I-405 in addition to downtown Bellevue. Four move-in ready homes are available ranging in size from 2,927 to 3,040 sq. ft. Each home offers 4 bedrooms and the lower level bedroom includes a full bathroom and covered patio. This room also makes for a spacious media room.

Each Richards Ridge home was built by Conner Homes with only quality materials used throughout. The spacious and modern kitchens feature Wolf and SKS appliances personally selected by Chef John Howie, the renowned owner of several quality restaurants in the Seattle area. Conner Homes also installed the cutting edge Broan Energy Recovery Ventilator, which provides fresh and filtered air throughout the home by mixing fresh air with conditioned air from the furnace.

"Richards Ridge is a community we are very proud of," said Erin Fowler, President of Conner Homes. "The homes feature hardwood floors, oversized windows, large gas fireplaces, and so much more. The location can't be beat for people who either work from home or commute into Seattle, Bellevue, or Redmond."

Home prices at Richards Ridge start at $2,500,000.

About Conner Homes:

Conner Homes' mission is to create neighborhoods and customer experiences. The company has been designing and building homes for over 65 years and is one of the few remaining local homebuilders in the Seattle area. Conner Homes builds townhomes and single-family homes and currently has five open communities, with additional communities opening soon. For more information about Conner Homes, visit www.connerhomes.com. Conner Homes is an Equal Housing Opportunity Builder.

Contact: William Boucher

[email protected]

SOURCE Conner Homes