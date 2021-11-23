Conner Homes Awarded 'Community of the Year' and 'Best Home Design' by The New Home Council

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conner Homes was awarded the top two awards at this month's New Home Council Tribute Awards ceremony, where the Puget Sound's top home builders were recognized for their sales and marketing expertise. The New Home Council is an independent team of home building industry professionals, working together through education, promotion and recognition of top performers.

Conner Homes was awarded 'Community of the Year,' for its Greenbridge master plan community neighborhoods, which include Materra, Wind Rose and the upcoming Altamura. In partnership with the King County Housing Authority, Conner Homes is the predominant builder of Greenbridge, which was launched as a revitalization effort in the White Center area in Seattle. The community includes an elementary school, a community center, open space, parks and a library. Designed by local architect Nash and Associates, homes at Greenbridge include single family detached and attached floorplans that feature carefully planned spaces with smart functionality, beautiful interiors and an abundance of light, which is a Conner Homes standard.

"We are proud of our partnership with the King County Housing Authority and are honored to be recognized for what has been accomplished thus far," said Michael Lorenz, President of Conner Homes. "We look forward to opening Altamura, our next community at Greenbridge, this coming spring. The home designs by Nash & Associates will represent the classic Seattle-style architecture, including a mix of Craftsman, Four Square, Modern, Farmhouse, Tudor and Dutch Colonial."

The second award Conner Homes received was 'Best Home Design Over 3,000 Feet,' which was given to its Heron community in Kirkland. Designed by McCullough Architects, Heron's Northwest Contemporary plans include wood beams and steel accents. Each home was purposely designed to maximize the views of Lake Washington, the Seattle skyline, the Olympics and Mt. Rainier. The perfect blend of indoor functionality and outdoor serenity, Heron's design uniquely expands the indoors to the outdoors with a main living area that opens onto a huge, covered lake-view deck with a glass wall of folding doors. The homes were finalized with a gourmet kitchen inspired by Chef John Howie.

"The homes at Heron were meticulously designed for the steep topography of the site and offered better views than we imagined," Lorenz said. "And our partnership with Chef John Howie allowed us to create inspiring kitchens with customized cabinets and layouts designed for culinary expertise."

