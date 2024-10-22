Conner Industries Announces Major Guardian Packaging Expansion and New ISO Certification Aimed at Meeting Growing Customer Demands

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Conner Industries, Inc., a leading provider of lumber, industrial wood crates & pallets, and integrated protective packaging solutions, including, corrugate, foam, and plastics, announced the expansion of its Guardian Packaging facility located in Dallas, Texas. This latest expansion is a significant milestone in Conner's commitment to providing comprehensive protective packaging solutions and continuing to meet the ever-changing needs of their customers in the expanding integrated transportation packaging market.

The new facility addition encompasses 100,000 square feet, a 53% increase to the space, allowing for expanded production capacity in the Dallas/Fort Worth market and enabling Conner to provide a broader range of products, and the additional space will increase efficiency for government and DoD contracts, giving them an anticipated advantage over competitors. This significant growth allows the company to better meet the increasing demands of the protective packaging industry, while continuing to deliver high-quality transportation packaging solutions.

In addition, the Guardian facility is registered with CCR and SAM and has newly acquired ISO certifications for wood products, in order to meet the highest quality standards and customer specifications. Their current ISO9001 and AS9100 certifications now cover the fabrication of corrugated, foam and wood products, including packaging inserts, containers, munitions packaging, missile cushioning, pallets, crates, and aircraft foam for wings, cockpit and fuel cells.

"The expansion of our Guardian Packaging facility is an important strategic development for Conner," says David Dixon, CEO of Conner Industries, Inc. "Nearly doubling the size of our existing facility and earning ISO certification for wood products, in addition to our previous certification for foam, exemplifies Conner's commitment to broadening our integrated packaging offerings and becoming a major player in industrial, manufacturing, and military sectors as Conner continues to grow in the Dallas/Fort Worth market."

The expanded space allows Conner to be a single source supplier of custom wooden crate solutions built with integrated protective packaging which includes foam, corrugate, and plastic. Leveraging Conner's expertise in wood and Guardian's position as the premiere custom cut foam packaging provider for applications such as agricultural drones and fuel tank foam for the aerospace industry, this expansion will enable them to provide complete solutions for both existing and prospective protective packaging customers.

"This strategic development of our Integrated Packaging Division demonstrates how much growth and successful expansion Conner has seen within this market," says Nick Roppolo, Executive Vice President of Sales at Conner Industries, Inc. "The addition of ISO certified wooden crates, alongside our foam capabilities, is a testament to our dedication in providing exceptional products and our ability to overcome any challenges customers may face. We are excited about the opportunities this growth brings, while we remain at the forefront of the integrated protective packaging industry."

About Conner Industries, Inc.: Conner Industries, Inc. is a leading provider of industrial wood and transportation packaging solutions in the United States. They specialize in industrial lumber and fully assembled custom pallets, crates, and integrated packaging solutions utilizing wood, foam, corrugate, and plastic, as well as a wide variety of services tailored to customer needs. With educated and knowledgeable salespeople, subject matter experts, an experienced design team, and packaging engineers on staff, Conner serves customers nationwide from 17 plant locations in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Tennessee, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Colorado, and Florida. Headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, Conner offers industrial wood and packaging solutions you can count on. Learn more at www.ConnerPackaging.com.

