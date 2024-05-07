Conner Industries Announces Website Dedicated to Integrated Packaging Division

ConnerPackaging.com Signals Deep Commitment to Transportation Packaging

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Conner Industries, Inc., a leading provider of lumber, industrial wood crates & pallets, and integrated packaging solutions, announced the launch of a new website dedicated to its Integrated Packaging Division, in light of its recent acquisition of Guardian Packaging Industries and its joint venture with Anderson Pallet and Crate and Denver Reel and Pallet to form Conner Colorado. This expansion reflects Conner's commitment to providing comprehensive transportation packaging solutions tailored to meet its customers' ever-evolving needs.

The new website, ConnerPackaging.com, showcases a broad range of custom pallets, crates, and integrated packaging solutions utilizing combinations of wood, corrugate, plastic and foam components, as well as associated 3PL and kitting services, for customers seeking innovative transportation packaging solutions, and marks the company's serious investment in the industrial packaging market nation-wide.

"Although Conner is still heavily committed to our industrial lumber customers, we recognize transportation packaging customers have very different needs, and we feel the new website demonstrates our deep commitment to industrial protective packaging as we continue to grow our footprint and expand our product lines into current and future markets," says David Dixon, CEO of Conner Industries, Inc. "With the projected growth of our Integrated Packaging Division of more than 30% over the next four years, significant investments in new equipment, and the acquisition of several new facilities, we're excited to lead the industry in providing industrial lumber and protective packaging solutions our customers can count on."

The launch of the new digital real estate reaffirms Conner's dedication to continued expansion into the pallet, crate, and mixed material protective packaging markets. With a focus on quality, reliability, and agility Conner continues to be a dominant leader in the industrial packaging industry and is expected to make significant hires over the next six to twelve months.

"Our new Integrated Packaging Website is symbolic of our rapid and successful expansion into sophisticated protective packaging markets beyond industrial lumber and pallets," says Nick Roppolo, Executive Vice President of Sales on Conner Industries, Inc. "It's our highlight reel of the big things we've already accomplished and shows that we are prepared to help customers solve the continuous challenges they face in managing packaging supply chains."

About Conner Industries, Inc.: Conner Industries, Inc. is a leading provider of industrial wood and transportation packaging solutions in the United States. They specialize in industrial lumber and fully assembled custom pallets, crates, integrated packaging solutions, as well as a wide variety of services tailored to customer needs. With educated and knowledgeable salespeople, subject matter experts, an experienced design team, and packaging engineers on staff, Conner serves customers nationwide from 17 plant locations in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Tennessee, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Colorado, and Florida. Headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, Conner offers industrial wood and packaging solutions you can count on. Learn more at www.ConnerIndustries.com.

