Conner Industries Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Southern Kentucky

Conner Industries

12 Jul, 2023

Plant Expands Integrated Packaging Capabilities and Opens New Markets

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conner Industries, Inc., a leading provider of lumber, industrial wood crates & pallets, and integrated packaging solutions, announced Tuesday that it has opened a new manufacturing facility in Guthrie, Kentucky. This latest expansion into southern Kentucky manufacturing markets serves to further enlarge Conner's integrated packaging division footprint. The new facility is just one of several large investments and acquisitions made by the company over the last few years.

The new Kentucky facility is expected to serve large manufacturing customers in both the southern Kentucky and Tennessee markets, along with its sister plants in Lewisburg, Tennessee and Fayetteville, Tennessee. The expansion will serve pallet clients, as well as customers requiring integrated packaging solutions that utilize a broad range of materials, including wood, foam, plastic, and corrugate.

"The opening of a new facility in Kentucky is an important strategic development for Conner," says David Dixon, CEO of Conner Industries. "The new site will serve as an ideal platform to broaden our integrated packaging products to new and existing customers. This expansion illustrates the Conner commitment to adapting to our customers' ever-changing need for solutions that reduce the total cost of packaging."

With 75,000+ square feet of manufacturing space and 3,000 square feet of office space, the new facility has plenty of production space for both wood pallet assembly and mixed material transportation packaging. The new location also offers 3 dock doors, 5 rollup doors, and a rail spur. It is conveniently situated a short distance from both Highway 79 and Highway 41, near the Kentucky and Tennessee border.

"Through strategic locations like this one, Conner continues to demonstrate our commitment to providing packaging solutions that optimize supply chains," Dixon commented. "The Kentucky location aligns our products and services with the needs of our customers in a rapidly changing and demanding industrial packaging environment."

About Conner Industries Inc.: Conner Industries is a leading provider of industrial wood and packaging solutions in the United States. They specialize in supplying cut lumber (softwoods, hardwoods, and panel products) needed for pallets, crates, and skid parts, fully assembled custom pallets, crates, engineered packaging solutions, and wide variety of services tailored to customer needs. With educated and knowledgeable salespeople, subject matter experts, an experienced design team, and packaging engineers on staff, Conner serves customers nationwide from 14 plant locations in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida. Headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, Conner offers industrial wood and packaging solutions you can count on. Learn more at www.ConnerIndustries.com.

SOURCE Conner Industries

