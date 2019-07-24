Conner Prairie Lights up A Merry Prairie Holiday With Donation of Reynolds Christmas Lights

"Winter is always a special time at Conner Prairie thanks to our 40 year plus tradition of holiday festivities," said Norman Burns, President, and CEO at Conner Prairie. "This year it will be even more so as we bring new experiences to the holiday season and carry on a time-honored family tradition by displaying the Reynolds Christmas lights donated by Gary Reynolds and his family across the grounds as part of the new A Merry Prairie Holiday Festival."

The new A Merry Prairie Holiday festival at Conner Prairie debuts on November 29 and runs through December 31. A vast majority of 400 Reynolds Christmas light structures will be on display during all nights of the festival.

"Our Christmas light display was born out my father's love for Christmas and our community," said Gary Reynolds, owner and chairman of Reynolds Farm Equipment. "Transitioning our Christmas lights display to Conner Prairie ensures this tradition of celebrating Christmas with lights continue as part of Conner Prairie's new A Merry Prairie Holiday festival."

Founded in 1955 by farming husband and wife "Mac" and Arline Reynolds, Reynolds Farm Equipment is a regional John Deere retailer serving farmers, homeowners, landscapers and golf course operators throughout the Midwest. Headquartered in Atlanta, Ind., the company operates seven retail locations in Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.

The company is a long-time supporter of Conner Prairie. It is currently the title sponsor of the Museum's 1859 Balloon Voyage and has donated more than $1 million to the organization.

The arrival of the Reynolds Christmas Lights at A Merry Prairie Holiday is just one way members and guests can create new memories with their families while getting into the holiday spirit during this brand new festival.

Holiday activities include:

Step into the wonder of the season as you stroll through Reynolds Christmas Lights display.

Journey around Clowes Common where you will find holiday treats and eats, artisans working on their seasonal crafts, and special photo ops.

where you will find holiday treats and eats, artisans working on their seasonal crafts, and special photo ops. Visit the North Pole Village.

Enter the toy workshop and make a holiday gift with the help of Santa's elves.



Zoom down the Polar Bear Plunge dry snow tubing hill.



Test your skill at the Reindeer Games Midway.



Visit the Claus' Cabin where you can visit with Mrs. Claus and drop off your letter to Santa.



Hop aboard the Kringle's Carousel to take a ride.

Enjoy local entertainers and musicians performing throughout the evening on Blitzen's Bandstand while you enjoy some fresh, warm holiday treats and beverages, under the glow of holiday lights on the Conner House and Animal Encounters Barn.

Visit Prairietown where you will be wrapped in the warmth of Holidays through History:

You can visit the 1860's Hoosier Homefront, and Soldiers Camp to learn how they are celebrating the season during the troubling times of the Civil War.



See classic Conner Prairie by Candlelight favorites, like Dr. Campbell's Soiree, the disgruntled Mr. Fenton, and Mr. Whitaker's Store, and the Curtis family making Christmas preparations.

Soiree, the disgruntled Mr. Fenton, and Mr. Whitaker's Store, and the Curtis family making Christmas preparations.

Witness the power of a second chance with a live reading from Charles Dickens a Christmas Carol and enjoy the sounds of Christmas Carolers.

a Christmas Carol and enjoy the sounds of Christmas Carolers.

Sit down and warm up a spell while you hear holiday stories told through the use of historic Crankies.

Climb aboard the Winterland Wagon Ride across Conner Prairie's Historic Grounds through thousands of twinkling lights.

In addition to A Merry Prairie Holiday, family favorites such as Breakfast and Dinner with Santa, Storytime with Mrs. Claus, and more are returning this winter season!

The Conner Prairie Museum Store will also be open during this time for all holiday gift-giving needs.

Visit connerprairie.org for more information on upcoming A Merry Prairie Holiday dates, ticketing pricing, and other upcoming events.

ABOUT CONNER PRAIRIE

Spanning more than 1,000 wooded acres in Central Indiana, Conner Prairie welcomes more than 400,000 visitors of all ages annually. As Indiana's first Smithsonian Institute affiliate, Conner Prairie offers various outdoor, historically-themed encounters and indoor experiential learning spaces that combine history and art with science, technology, engineering and math to offer an authentic look into history that shapes society today. Conner Prairie is a 501(c)3, nonprofit organization – accredited by the American Alliance of Museums – that relies on grants and philanthropic donations from individuals, corporations, and foundations for sustainability and growth. Visit connerprairie.org or call (800) 966-1836 for admission dates, hours, ticket prices, and opportunities to donate and volunteer.

SOURCE Conner Prairie