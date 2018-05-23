Conner Prairie to Honor First Responders with Free Admission

"We are recognizing August 4 as First Responders Day to celebrate these heroes and thank them for their commitment to keeping our communities safe," said Conner Prairie President and CEO Norman Burns. "We are excited to open our doors for first responders and their families to forge their own paths at Conner Prairie."

Governor Eric J. Holcomb directed flags across the state to be flown at half-staff for Peace Officers Memorial Day on Tuesday, May 15.

"We can't do enough to thank and recognize Indiana's first responders for their service to Hoosiers in need," said Gov. Holcomb. "I hope they and their families are able to take advantage of this fun day in their honor."

As part of the celebration, special programming will be held throughout the day and a Civil War band will play in Prairietown, a 19th-century village where guests can interact with the people, animals, objects and routines of life in Central Indiana in 1836.

"What a generous gesture to honor first responders and their families," said Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter. "First responders know that time together as a family is often in short supply, so this is a great opportunity to spend quality time at Indiana's own living history museum, affectionately known as Conner Prairie."

Leading up to First Responders Day, Conner Prairie will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, weather permitting. Conner Prairie will share more information about First Responders Day at connerprairie.org.

ABOUT CONNER PRAIRIE

Spanning more than 1,000 wooded acres in Central Indiana, Conner Prairie welcomes more than 400,000 visitors of all ages annually. As Indiana's first Smithsonian Institute affiliate, Conner Prairie offers various outdoor, historically-themed encounters and indoor experiential learning spaces that combine history and art with science, technology, engineering and math to offer an authentic look into history that shapes society today. Conner Prairie is a 501(c)3, nonprofit organization – accredited by the American Alliance of Museums – that relies on grants and philanthropic donations from individuals, corporations and foundations for sustainability and growth. Visit connerprairie.org or call (800) 966-1836 for admission dates, hours, ticket prices and opportunities to donate and volunteer.

