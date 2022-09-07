Conner Strong & Buckelew Acquires Armstrong, Doyle & Carroll

CAMDEN, N.J., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conner Strong & Buckelew, a leading insurance brokerage and employee benefits consulting firm, today announces it has acquired Pennsylvania-based employee benefits consulting and brokerage firm, Armstrong, Doyle & Carroll. In business since the 1950s, Armstrong, Doyle & Carroll is a respected, privately held firm that specializes in unique benefit plan solutions, including managing a statewide benefits insurance program for private schools and colleges in Pennsylvania.

The acquisition is the latest in a series of strategic partnerships and acquisitions by Conner Strong & Buckelew to align with high-quality benefits and property & casualty organizations. This deal, as with the firm's other acquisitions, continues to strengthen Conner Strong's value proposition regionally and nationally, expand the firm's footprint and deepen the firm's capabilities.

"We're looking forward to Armstrong, Doyle & Carroll joining our organization. John Doyle has built a terrific company, and he and his team will add value to our business," said Michael Tiagwad, President and CEO of Conner Strong & Buckelew. "Together, we share a reputation for delivering exceptional services to our customers, and we welcome John and his team to ours."

"Armstrong, Doyle & Carroll has a similar vision to Conner Strong & Buckelew in how to use integrated solutions to meet the evolving needs of the employee benefits market, so they were a natural fit to join our team," said Joseph DiBella, Executive Partner, National Employee Benefits Practice Leader at Conner Strong & Buckelew. "We look forward to working together to continue to serve our customers and grow our business."

Led by 30-plus year employee benefits industry veteran John Doyle, Armstrong, Doyle & Carroll will ultimately operate under Conner Strong & Buckelew's brand after a brief transition period.

"Joining Conner Strong & Buckelew will enhance and deepen our resources so we can continue to meet the needs of our clients," said John Doyle, CEO of Armstrong, Doyle & Carroll. "We believe the alignment will be great for our employees and our customers, and we're excited to be a part of such a premier organization."

About Conner Strong & Buckelew

Conner Strong & Buckelew is among America's largest insurance, risk management and employee benefits brokerage and consulting firms. The firm is an industry leader in providing high-risk businesses with comprehensive solutions to prevent losses, manage claims, and drive bottom line growth. Its employee benefits practice focuses on providing best-in-class benefits administration, health and wellness programs and strategic advisory services.

Founded in 1959 with offices in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Delaware, Florida, and Georgia, Conner Strong & Buckelew has a team of more than 450 professionals, serving clients throughout the United States and abroad. For more information, visit www.connerstrong.com or follow us on LinkedIn (@ConnerStrong&Buckelew), Twitter (@connerstrong), Facebook (@connerstrongbuckelew) and Instagram (@connerstrongbuckelew).

About Armstrong , Doyle & Carroll

Founded in the 1950's, Armstrong, Doyle & Carroll, Inc. is a full-service Employee Benefits Consulting and Brokerage firm working with employers and plan sponsors from all sectors and in all sizes, both locally and nationally with complex health and benefit plans. The firm manages specialty programs and provides unique consultancy to groups with customized and unique benefit solutions.

