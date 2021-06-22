ConnexiCore Is Supporting 2021 Infrastructure Initiatives with a New Drone Façade Inspection Partner Program

MILFORD, Pa., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ConnexiCore™, a leading nationwide drone services provider, announced today a new partnership program to help building inspection and property condition assessment companies prepare for increasing demand in 2021 by making it easier than ever to incorporate drone technology into their façade inspection workflow.

In the last decade, there has been a rapid decline in the structural integrity of aging exteriors and vertical façades. Keeping the general public safe has become a critical building code safety initiative, especially where historic structures were built nearly a century ago. This has caused façade inspection to be a growing area of concern and expense for property management companies, facilities management companies, building owners, and contractors. Historically, this involved complex and time-consuming manned cable harnessing, scaffolding systems, swing stages, and bucket trucks just to inspect the side of a building.

While there are many licensed drone pilots, it requires specialized experience and equipment to safely consult building façade inspections with a drone, especially in urban environments. This program allows companies to leverage the benefits of drones without the overhead and specific training required.

"Recent advances in hardware and software have enabled drones to now be an effective strategy for façade inspection, providing a safer and less costly alternative to traditional methods," explained Frank Segarra, ConnexiCore CEO. "By participating in this program, inspection and assessment organizations can now seamlessly include drones as part of their own services, giving them a competitive advantage and protecting work safety," stated Segarra.

About ConnexiCore

ConnexiCore is an on-demand nationwide commercial drone services and solutions provider that specializes in aerial data collection, image and video analysis, aerial mapping, and 3D photogrammetry for industrial clients. Their nationwide fleet of over 1000 FAA-licensed pilots provides UAS drone services anywhere in the US. ConnexiCore manages the entire process for their clients, including piloting the drones, analyzing the data, extracting insights, and delivering actionable tasks to support better decision making.

