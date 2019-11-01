Connexient Finishes Strongest Quarter Ever with New Customer Wins

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Connexient, the healthcare leader in digital wayfinding and indoor navigation, just completed its strongest quarter ever with impressive wins at some of the leading health systems in the country. New Connexient clients in the quarter include Banner Health System, Allegheny Health Network, UC Irvine Health System, Cone Health System, Children's Wisconsin and Royal Victoria Health Centre, among others.

Connexient's Indoor GPS technology is being deployed at 90+ hospitals

Connexient now has over 90 hospitals sites under contract, and has mapped over 90 million square feet of hospital space for indoor navigation. Connexient is helping hundreds of thousands of patients and visitors navigate from home to appointment seamlessly with the MediNav App.

MediNav is an interactive outdoor and indoor campus navigation solution that improves the experience for patients and visitors by providing a wayfinding journey. Popular features include turn by turn indoor navigation, seamless transitions from outdoor to indoor, blue dot displays in real time, voice guidance and off-route notification, custom directory of patient services and amenities, Parking Planner, Save My Car and "Meet Me" location sharing.

During the quarter, Connexient also announced that it is now listed and available in Epic's App Orchard. Through the App Orchard program, Connexient offers Epic clients an indoor navigation and wayfinding solution that enhances the overall patient experience.

"We are excited to have our best quarter ever," said Mark Green, CEO. "We continue to see strong growth in the healthcare digital wayfinding space. Consumers are used to having the blue dot when outdoors using apps like Waze and Google Maps. More and more hospitals are making this blue dot experience available indoors to their patients and visitors, and Connexient is leading the way."

