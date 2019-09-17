Connexient Inks Partnership With Intelligent Locations

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Connexient, the leader in digital wayfinding for healthcare, announced today a strategic partnership with Intelligent Locations to deliver enterprise-class Digital Wayfinding and Real-time Location System (RTLS) services to healthcare customers. By joining forces, Connexient and Intelligent Locations will leverage a common Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Beacon infrastructure, providing customers with a greater economy of scale for their combined deliverables.

Connexient and Intelligent Locations will deploy the Unified Location Architecture at all four hospitals in the Cone Health System (Greensboro, NC).

Connexient is the market leader in Hospital Digital Wayfinding and Enterprise Indoor Navigation Services, with a rapidly growing customer base of 80+ hospital clients. Powered by BLE Beacons and sophisticated handset sensor fusion technology, MediNav™ Navigator provides hospital patients, visitors, and staff with the ability to receive turn-by-turn directions from off-campus locations to their specific point of care inside the hospital facility. Along their journey, users are able to save their car location, seamlessly transition outdoors to indoors with "blue dot" navigation, share locations with friends and family, and search a comprehensive list of services.

"We're excited to announce a strategic partnership with Intelligent Locations," said Connexient CEO and co-founder, Mark Green. "The combination of Connexient's market-leading MediNav digital wayfinding solution with Intelligent Location's innovative BLE-based RTLS platform provides health systems with a unified approach to handling all their location-based Use Cases."

Intelligent Locations provides healthcare organizations with real-time tracking technology and artificial intelligence to drive out waste and optimize processes, so providers can succeed in an era of value-based payment, consumer choice and new competition. Through accurate, reliable tracking of equipment, people, entryways, environmental conditions and more, Intelligent Locations does more than help health systems address one or two problems of inefficiency: They provide them with a true understanding of their utilization of assets and give them real-time access to data to optimize patient flow and unplug the bottlenecks that delay care.

The combined offering, which is already being deployed at 4 hospital locations in 2019, brings customers a leading-edge opportunity to utilize BLE location-based services for asset tracking, condition monitoring, staff utilization and safety, digital wayfinding, and more.

"This partnership just makes sense," said Intelligent Locations CEO, Bogdan Nedelcu. "By combining these solutions, hospitals can leverage a common infrastructure to provide their patients with a first class experience and give their staff the tools they need to provide industry leading patient care."

About Connexient:

Connexient (www.connexient.com) provides innovative Indoor Mapping, Navigation and Location-based Services for Enterprises with large, complex buildings and campuses. The MediNav™ Navigator Edition Patient Experience solution helps hospitals and healthcare networks to increase customer satisfaction and loyalty, reduce missed or late appointments and improve HCAHPS scores.

About Intelligent Locations:

Intelligent Locations (www.intelligentlocations.io) provides healthcare organizations with tracking technology and artificial intelligence to drive out waste and optimize processes, so providers can succeed in an era of value-based payment, consumer choice and new competition.

