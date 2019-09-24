Connexient Is Now Live in the Epic App Orchard Marketplace

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Connexient, the leader in digital wayfinding for healthcare, is pleased to announce that it is now listed and available in Epic's App Orchard (https://apporchard.epic.com/Gallery?id=1468). Through the App Orchard program, Connexient offers Epic clients an indoor navigation and wayfinding solution that enhances the overall patient experience.

Connexient is live in the Epic App Orchard

MediNav is an interactive outdoor and indoor campus navigation solution that improves the experience for patients and visitors by providing a wayfinding journey from home to appointment. Popular features include: turn-by-turn indoor navigation, seamless transitions from outdoor to indoor, blue dot displays in real time, voice guidance and off-route notification, custom directory of patient services and amenities, Parking Planner, Save My Car, and Meet Me.

"We're thrilled to be included in Epic's App Orchard," said Connexient CEO and co-founder, Mark Green. "Getting around a hospital is challenging for most patients and visitors. We're taking the guesswork out of finding your way to your appointment, restroom and car by integrating these blue dot maps and navigation, now connected with Epic MyChart."

About Connexient:

Connexient (www.connexient.com) provides Indoor Mapping, Navigation and Location-based Services to hospitals and healthcare networks with large, complex buildings and campuses. The MediNav™ solution helps to increase customer satisfaction and loyalty, reduce missed or late appointments and improve HCAHPS scores.

MediNav provides dynamic, turn-by-turn indoor navigation, voice prompts, off-route notifications, visual landmark references and popular features such as MeetMe, Parking Planner, and Find My Car. This experience is similar to what billions of users have come to expect in the outdoor world with Google Maps or Waze, but now patients and visitors have an indoor guide to get them from home to their appointment. With 80+ hospital sites and over 70 million square feet mapped, Connexient is the clear market leader for digital wayfinding in healthcare.

** Epic and MyChart are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation. Used with permission. **

Media contacts:

Sarah Stabile

223551@email4pr.com

646.453.9453

SOURCE Connexient