Connexient Opens New Office in Tampa, Florida

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Connexient, the healthcare leader in Indoor GPS announced today it is opening a Tampa office to handle new customers in the Southeast. Connexient's MediNav™ is the most cutting-edge digital wayfinding and indoor navigation solution available for hospitals and healthcare networks.

MediNav provides the most advanced turn-by-turn indoor navigation for hospitals with popular features like Parking Planner, Find My Car, and Meet Me. MediNav can also be integrated with Epic's MyChart appointment scheduling to make it easier for patients to get to their appointments on time.

"We are excited about our new Tampa office and our rapid growth in the Southeast," said Mark Green, Connexient CEO and co-founder. "With forward leaning health system clients such as Mission Health, University of Alabama Birmingham Medicine, St. Joseph's/Candler Health, Cape Valley Fear Medical Center and Pikeville Medical Center, we wanted to be able to provide a high level of local support. We will continue to expand our workforce in the Tampa region."

Connexient (www.connexient.com) provides Indoor Mapping, Navigation and Location-based Services to hospitals and healthcare networks with large, complex buildings and campuses. The MediNav™ Navigator Edition Patient Experience solution helps to increase customer satisfaction and loyalty, reduce missed or late appointments and improve HCAHPS scores.

MediNav™ provides dynamic, turn-by-turn indoor navigation, voice prompts, off-route notifications, visual landmark references and popular features such as MeetMe, Parking Planner, and Find My Car. This experience is similar to what billions of users have come to expect in the outdoor world with Google Maps or Waze, but now patients and visitors have an indoor guide to get them from home to their appointment. With over 60 hospital sites and 70 million square feet mapped, Connexient is based in New York City and is the clear market leader for digital wayfinding in healthcare.

