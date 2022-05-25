ConneXio Cloud Aims to Revolutionize CX and Software for Businesses

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ConneXio's team has been there went there when it comes to CX, Contact Centers, Software and Resources. Their new platform, ConneXio Cloud, will be the pinnacle of their journey over the last 10 years.

ConneXio Cloud is The Future of CX and Customer Engagement ConneXio Cloud - Making Every Connect Count. The Future of Communication is AI. The Future of Communication is ConneXio.

"Over the past 10 years we have aggregated resources from all over the globe to build an ecosystem of Software, People and Resources for our clients to leverage," Founder Billy Shaheen stated. "Years ago, I was a young, naive entrepreneur who learned the hard way. We lost money, time and opportunity in our journey to be where we are today. The goal is to remove the headaches we went through out of day to day for businesses and allow them to focus on what they do best."

ConneXio gives any business the access they need to start, scale and grow through a turnkey solution. This includes, but is not limited to: Software Solutions, Development, Resources and Outsourcing Solutions.

ConneXio's world-class development team continues to push the limits of what is possible and has an impressive roadmap that aims to dethrone the legacy providers that have led the space in the past. Leveraging AI, Voice Recognition, web3 and Blockchain Technology, ConneXio's continuous innovation has positioned them to be a leader in the space with their disruptive technology.

Their team and experience allows them to be more than just a Software Provider. They provide hands-on support, guidance and act as a consultant to their customers. Their Software Suite includes; Omni-Channel CX and Communication, VoIP Phone Systems, CRM & Customer Engagement, Workforce Management and so much more. While this Software Suite is expansive and impressive in itself, ConneXio's value does not end there.

ConneXio's team sits with their clients and get to know their business, then tailor a solution to their needs specifically. If they do not already have it, they build it. If they can't build it, they source it through a trusted channel. ConneXio helps streamline processes and automate tasks to make their clients more efficient, profitable and successful overall. Whether they need Software, People or Resources - ConneXio has a solution for them.

Their new platform, ConneXio Cloud, is available now for businesses across the world. You can contact their team for a free trial today at www.ConneXioCloud.com and see what the hype is all about for yourself.

