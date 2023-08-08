Connexions Launches New Promotional Website Showcasing Modernized Brand and Cutting-Edge Appraisal Management Software Features

News provided by

Connexions

08 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Connexions, a leading provider of innovative appraisal management software, announced the launch of its new promotional website, aimed at elevating the brand's image and highlighting the extensive range of features and benefits offered by its cutting-edge platform. The website serves to showcase the actual platform, which is accessible to clients via unique URLs and is equipped with a protected database that offers full capability of adding internal users, appraiser and PDC (Property Data Collector) panels, and fully customizable settings.

The freshly unveiled website highlights Connexions' dedication to delivering state-of-the-art technology for companies in the mortgage industry, ensuring a seamless and efficient appraisal management experience. Users can leverage a host of features that streamline appraisal workflows and foster collaboration between appraisers, lenders, and appraisal management companies.

Key features and benefits of the Connexions platform highlighted on the new website include:

  1. Intuitive User Interface: Connexions' interface offers a user-friendly experience, allowing users to easily navigate and explore the platform's capabilities.
  2. Advanced File Management: The platform's robust file management system ensures that all appraisal documents are securely stored, organized, and readily accessible, promoting efficiency and compliance.
  3. Customizable Workflows: Tailor-made appraisal workflows empower users to adapt the platform to their specific business needs, promoting greater efficiency and consistency.
  4. Seamless Collaboration: Connexions facilitates real-time communication between stakeholders, fostering transparency and expediting the mortgage process. 
  5. Comprehensive Reporting and Analytics: The platform's powerful reporting tools provide valuable insights into appraisal performance and market trends, enabling data-driven decision-making.
  6. Mobile App: The Connexions mobile app enables users to manage appraisals on the go, enhancing flexibility and productivity.

Tom McCormick, President & CEO at Connexions, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch, stating, "Our new website represents an exciting chapter in Connexions' journey. With a refreshed brand image and an emphasis on the platform's advanced features, we are confident that our innovative appraisal management software will empower mortgage professionals and elevate their valuation processes to new heights."

For more information and to explore Connexions' innovative appraisal management platform, visit the website at www.connexionssoftware.com.

About Connexions

Connexions is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for lenders, mortgage brokers, appraisers, and appraisal management companies to achieve a faster and more efficient real estate valuation experience. Connexions is committed to revolutionizing the real estate industry through technology-driven solutions and is backed by The Nationwide Group (TNG) — a pioneer of outsourced financial services software and leading appraisal management company.

SOURCE Connexions

