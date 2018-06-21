Connexions Loyalty Launches New Air Travel Price Comparison Feature

Connexions' travel clients can take advantage of the feature to provide a more seamless customer experience, helping customers understand which airfare is cheaper as well as providing the related restrictions in terms of overhead bin space, upgrade eligibility, seat assignment timing and more to assist customers to make a more informed choice.

"Due to a lack of industry standards when it comes to defining air travel options, there is a surplus of branded fares that are confusing for customers to navigate and difficult for GDSs to enable," said Norm Knowles, SVP, Benefits & Supplier Relations, Connexions Loyalty. "OpenBook takes the guesswork out of travel booking by providing clear, upfront airline pricing comparisons so customers can effectively select the best option for their specific travel needs."

Connexions has begun introducing OpenBook to major financial clients with rollout plans for remaining clients over the upcoming months.

"The early returns have been promising as travelers are enjoying a refined customer experience and our clients are seeing increased sales and brand loyalty," Knowles said. "We've seen a 10 percent average reduction in travelers choosing basic economy flights, opting instead for higher fares with key options and experiences that satisfy their travel needs."

About Connexions Loyalty

As experts in customer loyalty for nearly 40 years, Connexions Loyalty helps organizations motivate, reward and retain their customers and partners. The world's top brands turn to us for loyalty management, consumer rewards, rewards fulfillment and card benefits. Our loyalty programs are available to more than 200 million people in North America, South America and Asia. Connexions Loyalty, an Affinion Group company, employs more than 900 talented team members with offices in the United States and Hong Kong. For more information, visit cxloyalty.com.

