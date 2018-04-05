Connexions Loyalty to Expand Technology Footprint in Plano, TX

"On behalf of the City of Plano, I am elated to welcome Connexions Loyalty, a global leader in full-service loyalty programs," said Harry LaRosiliere, Mayor of Plano, TX. "Their addition of 70 technology professionals by the end of year will continue to create vibrancy and prosperity in Legacy Business Park. We look forward to helping them grow in the City of Excellence."

The new technology office will host a number of technology-focused roles, including Product Managers, Delivery Managers, Business System Analysts, Architects, DevOps Engineers, and Developers. Each employee will play a key role in continuing to evolve the loyalty platform and expand Connexions' technology capabilities to provide best-in-class customer solutions.

With more than three quarters of a million workers currently involved in the tech circuit, Dallas Metroplex is a leading technology innovation hub. The technology center will be the 13th Connexions Loyalty location worldwide.

"Technology in the loyalty industry is evolving at an unprecedented rate," said Ashok Pinto, Chief Technology Officer at Connexions Loyalty Plano office. "As we continue to enhance our technology platform, we see a lot of opportunity for positive career growth as well as the chance to work with technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, chatbots, and blockchain. We look forward to continuing the company's growth in Plano and beyond."

To accommodate the growing team, Connexions Loyalty will move from its temporary facility to a permanent office space located at 5160 Tennyson Parkway in Plano nearby to an award winning school district, scenic walking and bike paths, nature parks and recreation areas, top-rated gyms, and easy access to The Shops at Legacy, which offers shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities.

About Connexions Loyalty:

As experts in customer loyalty for more than 35 years, Connexions Loyalty helps organizations motivate, reward and retain their customers and partners. The world's top brands turn to us for loyalty management, consumer rewards, rewards fulfillment and card benefits. Our loyalty programs are available to more than 200 million people in North America, South America, Africa and Asia. Connexions Loyalty, an Affinion Group company, employs more than 900 talented team members with offices in the United States, Hong Kong and Singapore. For more information, visit cxloyalty.com.

