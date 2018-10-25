Connexions Loyalty's Tavisca Solutions Receives Magellan Award for Travel Booking Platform

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Connexions Loyalty, a global leader in full-service loyalty and rewards programs, today announces that its subsidiary, Tavisca Solutions Private Limited, received the 2018 Travel Weekly Magellan Silver Award for its Next Generation Platform in the Online Travel Services – Overall Booking Interface category.

The annual Magellan Awards, Travel Weekly's premier awards for the travel industry, honor the top travel organizations, products and solutions worldwide. This marks the third year Tavisca Solutions has been chosen for the award.

"Meeting the needs of today's travel consumers means brands not only must provide top-notch products and services, but also a streamlined user experience," said Todd Siegel, CEO of Affinion Group, the parent company to Connexions Loyalty. "Connexions Loyalty is able to expand upon its loyalty capabilities by offering the award-winning Next Generation Platform to ensure a positive, frictionless booking experience for travel clients and their customers."

Tavisca Solutions' Next Generation Platform utilizes a cloud-based secure infrastructure and automatic scaling to provide faster, more reliable search and booking results.

Mahendra Yadav, Executive Director at Tavisca Solutions added: "Pairing cloud-based, scalable technologies with a breadth of travel offerings, our platform delivers a seamless user experience that's personalized across all channels and phases of the customer journey. We're honored that our Next Generation Platform was recognized for exceeding the high standards of excellence within the travel industry."

Tavisca Solutions' Next Generation Platform is a fully managed, API-based platform, pre-integrated with hundreds of flight, hotel, car, insurance and activities suppliers. Leveraging cloud-native technology for storage, the platform provides faster performance and better reliability for Connexions Loyalty's clients and their customers.

About Connexions Loyalty

As experts in customer loyalty for more than 35 years, Connexions Loyalty helps organizations motivate, reward and retain their customers and partners. The world's top brands turn to us for loyalty management, consumer rewards, rewards fulfillment and card benefits. Our loyalty programs are available to more than 200 million people in North America, South America, Africa and Asia. Connexions Loyalty, an Affinion Group company, employs more than 900 talented team members with offices in the United States, Hong Kong and Singapore. For more information, visit www.cxloyalty.com.

About Tavisca Solutions Private Limited

Tavisca Solutions, an Affinion Group company, through its subsidiary Connexions Loyalty, is a leading Travel Technology Products & Solutions Company that powers millions of travel bookings and has helped travel brands transform themselves into technology-centric market leaders in travel, empower their vision and scale their businesses. Tavisca Solutions is headquartered in Pune, India, with a U.S. office in Plano, Texas, and employs over 400 technology developers and support staff. For more information, visit www.tavisca.com

About Affinion Group

Affinion is one of the world's leading loyalty and customer engagement solutions companies servicing over 250 million consumers with more than 6,000 client partner relationships and over 40 years of experience. We design, administer and fulfill loyalty and customer engagement programs that strengthen and expand the value of relationships for our leading clients around the globe, including many of the largest and most respected companies in the financial services, retail, travel and internet commerce sectors. Based in Stamford, Conn., the Company has over 3,500 employees located in 20 countries across the globe. For more information, visit www.affinion.com.

