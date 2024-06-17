Connexions Software Invests in Enhancements to Support Appraisal Management Companies

Offering appraisal management companies, a comprehensive solution for the entire valuation process, Connexions offers robust appraisal management software and full management of appraiser panels.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Connexions, a leading appraisal management software provider in the United States, hones in on how to support Appraisal Management Companies (AMCs) business more than ever.

As a cloud-based platform, Connexions has invested in major enhancements to modernize valuations and support AMCs success. These investments create stronger partnerships, mitigate appraisal risk and enhance the platform's flexible appraisal management solution.

Key Enhancements

Intelligent Accounting Solutions

Connexions introduces tailored payment processing and accounting solutions to streamline invoicing and financial operations. This includes managing appraiser W9s and 1099s, facilitating seamless transactions, and a new Quote feature for soliciting multiple quotes from appraisers to find the quickest and most economical options.

Optimized Operational Efficiencies

The platform includes an Automated EAD/UCDP process for electronic submission of appraisals to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, integration with ACI Sky for quality control, and sophisticated integrations compatible with all major LOS systems for effortless order placement. The vendor directory and vendor management features ensure automatic re-assignment for rejected appraisals, enhancing the accuracy of the valuation process. Providing a database of thousands of qualified and vetted appraisers nationwide and inviting everyone to your panel enhances communication and efficiency across the board.

Customized and Intuitive Processes

The platform offers extensive customization capabilities, such as auto-assigning appraisers based on specific criteria and creating lender-specific appraiser panels. This includes user-friendly scheduling interfaces and detailed appraiser performance metrics, allowing for precise and efficient management of appraisal processes.

Connexions empowers AMCs with the assurance to navigate the dynamic appraisal landscape and oversee the entire appraisal process with precision.

About Connexions

Standing at the forefront as a premier provider of cutting-edge technology solutions tailored for lenders, mortgage brokers, appraisers, and appraisal management companies, Connexions is streamlining the real estate valuation process for enhanced speed and efficiency. Supported by The Nationwide Group (TNG), renowned for pioneering outsourced financial services software and as a top-tier appraisal management company, Connexions ensures expertise and reliability. Stay informed about our latest developments by visiting www.connexionssoftware.com and following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

