Connexity Revenues Soar 60% Year-on-Year as Innovative Solutions for Both Merchants and Publishers Deliver Differentiated Value

LOS ANGELES and LONDON, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Connexity, the largest independent customer acquisition channel for e-commerce advertiser acquisition and a leading commerce monetization solution for publishers, is reporting impressive year-on-year growth.

"I'm delighted to see the hard work of our teams around the world reflected in fantastic year-on-year results for our customers and partners," said Connexity CEO Bill Glass, "The successful integration of Skimlinks' blue chip editorial publisher network and commerce content monetization platform has been a major catalyst for growth, which combined with continued expansion of our roster of premium merchant advertisers enabled Connexity to drive over $3 billion in e-commerce transactions last year."

Overall Connexity revenues grew 60% year-on-year, helping advertising partners drive incremental sales and acquire new shoppers, while for publishers, monetized traffic through Skimlinks increased by 57%.

On both sides of the market, the company has grown its stable of flagship clients with recent merchant additions including Overstock, eBay US, Boohoo and Forever 21, while Fortune, The Daily Telegraph, and ITV are among additions to the global publisher portfolio.

"With momentum on our side, we're now aiming to bring even more value to customers this year, ensuring we develop products that help them increase growth and receive maximum value from the consolidated Connexity platform," Glass adds, "We have a strong product roadmap ahead of us, with inspired solutions to our clients' problems and products that will enable them to generate even more incremental revenue working with us."

For publishers, forthcoming products focus on increased yield. Developments are planned for Dynamic Link Optimization which enables commerce publishers to tap into CPC budgets, while continued improvements in the best-in-class reporting and analytics offered by Skimlinks will lead to direct API integrations for clients for the first time.

Connexity will also bring Skimlinks' market-leading commerce content technologies to Western Europe, capitalizing on existing relationships across France, Germany and Italy to enable quality editorial publishers to get rewarded for sales their content inspires at retailers.

Advertisers using Connexity will be able to take advantage of both marketplace and editorial placements and leverage the broader network of quality enterprise publishers in all markets to acquire even more new customers and drive incremental sales.

"The last 12 months have been a challenging time for all of us. I am very proud of our team and how they have stood by each other and by our clients to not only continue delivering great value but to continue innovating to expand and enhance the ways we can help our customers become more successful. We look forward to more of the same in 2021," Glass closed.

