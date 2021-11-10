Connexus Resource Group Completes Acquisition of J-Curve Technologies, Expanding Its Industry Capabilities and Presence in Mexico

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Connexus Resource Group, Inc. ("Connexus"), a leading provider of high-touch, omnichannel customer experience management services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of J-Curve Technologies LLC ("J-Curve").

The acquisition of J-Curve expands Connexus' customer care and technical & provisioning support services within unified communications as a service ("UCaas"), healthcare, education, streaming media, and technology markets. J-Curve provides a full-suite of technology-enabled, customized services to its customers through facilities in Tempe, AZ and Hermosillo, Mexico. J-Curve joins ROI Call Center Solutions and Global Response Corp. as the third operating company under the Connexus Resource Group of companies.

"Jim and his team have built a great company with great people," said Paul Bedell, CEO of Connexus. "JCurve brings an energy and commitment to customer service that is second to none. We are excited to have them join the Connexus family. J-Curve's presence in Mexico adds a critical pillar to our business, providing additional nearshore solutions for our customers."

"We're super excited to join the Connexus family," said Jim Kaiser, CEO & Founder of J-Curve. "We have an entrepreneurial team and culture that prioritizes our customers and people. We pride ourselves on solving complex problems with technology-enabled, customized solutions for our customers, which aligns perfectly with the Connexus approach."

J-Curve Technologies is a technology-enabled customer experience business with offices in Tempe, AZ and Hermosillo, Mexico. It was founded in 2006 and provides customer care, technical support, and provisioning support to UCaaS, education, healthcare, streaming media, and technology customers, via a value-added, customized approach. J-Curve's service offering is supported by its proprietary software, J-Sync™, which provides real-time business reporting and analytics.

Connexus Resource Group, founded in 2018, is a high-touch, omnichannel customer care and experience company offering customized solutions across eCommerce, banking, financial services, insurance, government, and other industry verticals. Connexus is actively pursuing additional acquisition opportunities to support continued growth and expansion of its service capabilities.

Contacts

Connexus Resource Group

Paul Bedell

Chief Executive Officer

512.968.5663

[email protected]



Connexus Resource Group

Craig Rodwogin

VP, M&A and Corporate Development

732.995.6866

[email protected]



SOURCE Connexus Resource Group