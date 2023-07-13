Conning: Fork in the Road for Cyber Insurance Market?

News provided by

Conning

13 Jul, 2023, 10:30 ET

HARTFORD, Conn., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The next three years will be critical to the long-term growth prospects of the cyber insurance market, according to a scenario-led analysis of the market's dynamics released today by Conning entitled "Cyber Risk: On the Edge of Insurability." 

In the absence of exceptional catastrophe losses in the near-term, Conning projects the cyber market will continue to grow at double digit rates, driven by strong new business inflows, both in the US and internationally. With rapid growth will come a far greater ability to absorb future catastrophe losses.

Under another scenario, however, a still immature cyber market is rocked by one or more near-term catastrophe events on a scale not previously seen, denting confidence in available cyber risk models and deterring investors from committing capital to the nascent cyber catastrophe bond market, with three likely consequences: 

  1. In the absence of a large and liquid market for tail risk, the overall market lacks the capacity needed to meet demand at affordable prices. 

  2. Prices once again rise steeply, but now to a point where self-insurance looks more attractive than insurance to buyers.

  3. Pressure grows for taxpayer financed risk transfer options.

Conning's study explores a range of variables that feed into the above scenarios, including:

  • drivers of demand for coverage, in the US and internationally and among companies of different sizes;

  • the diverse perils commonly classed as cyber risk and the benefits of bundling or unbundling them;

  • the reliability of current cyber catastrophe models relative to the natural catastrophe models that have supported the steady growth of the insurance linked securities (ILS) market for natural catastrophe risks; and

  • the advantages and disadvantages of "policy tooling" to manage exposures – notably the insertion of policy exclusions for systemic risks such as war (broadly defined) and critical infrastructure failure.

Drawing upon a wide range of data sources supplemented by interviews with many of the cyber market's most experienced underwriters and brokers, Conning's report paints a nuanced picture of the market's growth potential, based on an analysis of growth drivers and impediments.

"Cyber has grown faster than any other line of business in recent years," notes William Pitt, a director at Conning and author of the cyber insurance study. "But it is still a small and immature market. The growth opportunity remains unrivalled, but investor confidence and carriers' risk appetites are both fragile. Given this, the scale and imminence of catastrophe losses could permanently affect the market's growth trajectory."

"Cyber Risk: On the Edge of Insurability" is available for purchase from Conning by calling (888) 707-1177 or by visiting https://go.conning.com/2023-Cyber-Report.html

ABOUT CONNING
Conning (www.conning.com) is a leading investment management firm with a long history of serving the insurance industry. Conning supports institutional investors, including insurers and pension plans, with investment solutions, risk modeling software, and industry research.  Founded in 1912, Conning has investment centers in Asia, Europe, and North America.

Media Contacts
Insurance Research Team
Conning
888-707-1177
[email protected]
[c: 16890877]

SOURCE Conning

Also from this source

Conning: Fronting Insurance Market: At an Inflection Point

Conning: Smart Home Technology Shows Increasing Potential to Transform Homeowners Insurance Industry

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.