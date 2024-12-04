Conning: Guaranteed Income Options in Target Date Funds a Trillion-Dollar Opportunity for Insurers

HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While 401(k) plans have largely focused on plan member retirement asset accumulation, a growing number of participants are looking for guaranteed income (GI) options. One promising approach includes embedding GI into Date Funds (TDFs), the predominant default investment of many 401(k) plans.

"Our analysis suggests that some plans may benefit from using a customized GI solution, but they are not yet available," said Manu Mazumdar, a Director and Head of Data Analytics and Insurance Technology at Conning. "However, we think they will rapidly evolve as plan sponsors understand the potential rewards."

Conning's latest focus report, Horses for Courses … a Customized Solution for 401(k) Guaranteed Income, examines the market dynamics of both turnkey and customized GI solutions and identifies the types of 401(k) plans that are the best candidates for a customized solution. The report also sizes the potential market opportunity for insurers.

"Historically, life Insurance companies were a dominant force in the retirement plan market," said Scott Hawkins, Managing Director and Head of Insurance Research at Conning. "Since the passage of the SECURE Acts, insurers have accelerated the rollout of new GI products for 401(k) plans. We think the insurance industry has a trillion-dollar opportunity in embedding GI in TDFs."

