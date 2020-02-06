Conning is Pleased to Announce a New Addition to its Publication Suite: The Focus Series-Two New Releases Examine the Need for Omnichannel Capabilities and the Maturing InsurTech Sector

HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conning is pleased to introduce its inaugural Focus Series, a new digital product designed to get to the core of an issue or trend quickly. The Focus Series delivers valuable content into clear digestible insights and streamlined supporting details. Conning will issue several Focus Series throughout the year, including multiple volumes within the same sector.

The Conning Focus Series, "Insurer Omnichannel Marketing & Distribution" explores the integration of technology with distribution, identifying its impact on insurers, consumers, and distributors. We examine the different stages of omnichannel marketing and distribution for the life-annuity and property-casualty sectors and incorporate insights from a proprietary consumer survey on the needs and expectations of the insurance buyer.

"Customer expectations are driving insurers to expand channel capabilities and enhance the customer experience," said Scott Hawkins, a Director, Insurance Research at Conning. "The life-annuity and property-casualty sectors are both on the road to developing and delivering omnichannel strategies."

The second Conning Focus Series, "InsurTech Focus Series: InsurTech Maturing" examines the maturing InsurTech industry, business challenges and pain points driving innovation and transformation, the investment ecosystem and participants, including to-date activity. It examines the momentum of the InsurTech movement, as well as future activity that could lead to further significant advances in the insurance industry.

"The insurance industry offers opportunities to generate new sources of value," said Steve Webersen, Head of Insurance Research at Conning. "Value is being realized across the insurance value chain whether that be driving down costs, optimizing expenses, finding new ways to improve the customer experience, or developing better methods to identify and distribute new accounts."

Both studies, "Insurer Omnichannel Marketing & Distribution" and "InsurTech Focus Series: InsurTech Maturing"" are both available for purchase from Conning by calling (888) 707-1177 or by visiting www.conningresearch.com.

