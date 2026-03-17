Conning Releases 2026 Cyber Insurance Focus Study the Increasing Insurability of Cyber Risk

HARTFORD, Conn., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conning today announced the release of its latest Focus Study, Cyber Insurance: The Increasing Insurability of Cyber Risk, an in-depth analysis of the U.S. cyber insurance market and its long-term sustainability.

As cyberattacks increase in frequency and sophistication, with reported incidents more than doubling since 2018, insurers have strengthened underwriting discipline through enhanced data, modeling capabilities, and greater emphasis on cyber hygiene standards. At the same time, uneven demand growth, pricing pressure, and systemic accumulation concerns raise important questions about the market's scalability.

The study evaluates whether the cyber insurance sector is keeping pace with the evolving threat landscape and examines where structural constraints may limit future expansion.

"Cyber insurance remains one of the industry's most significant growth opportunities, but it is also among the most structurally complex," said Jay Sarzen, author of the study. "Underwriting confidence has improved materially in recent years, supported by better data and stronger risk selection. However, insurers must continue to navigate accumulation exposure, coverage expectations, and uneven adoption — particularly among small and mid-sized businesses."

Key findings from the study include:

Underwriting Evolution: Enhanced modeling, data integration, and cyber hygiene standards have strengthened risk selection and underwriting confidence.

Enhanced modeling, data integration, and cyber hygiene standards have strengthened risk selection and underwriting confidence. Demand Dynamics: Growth remains uneven across commercial segments, with penetration challenges persisting among smaller businesses.

Growth remains uneven across commercial segments, with penetration challenges persisting among smaller businesses. Capacity & Pricing: Competitive pressures and moderating growth have contributed to evolving capacity and pricing dynamics.

Competitive pressures and moderating growth have contributed to evolving capacity and pricing dynamics. Systemic & Coverage Risk: Ongoing debate around systemic exposure and coverage adequacy highlights the practical boundaries of insurability.

The report focuses primarily on commercial cyber insurance, with perspective on the developing personal lines segment. It provides a grounded assessment of the market's current trajectory and the forces that will shape its next phase of development.

Conning's 2026 Cyber Insurance: The Increasing Insurability of Cyber Risk is available for purchase here or by calling (888) 707-1177.

ABOUT CONNING

Conning (www.conning.com) is a leading investment management firm with a long history of serving the insurance industry. Conning supports institutional investors, including insurers and pension plans, with investment solutions, risk modeling software, and industry research. Founded in 1912, Conning has investment centers in Asia, Europe, and North America. Conning is part of Generali Investments Holding S.p.A.

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