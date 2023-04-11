Conning: Smart Home Technology Shows Increasing Potential to Transform Homeowners Insurance Industry

Conning releases study reviewing what makes a smart home and why insurers are now focusing on the impact those homes can have on their business.

HARTFORD, Conn., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The growth of smart home technology shows increasing potential to transform the homeowners insurance sector. Already, insurers are partnering with smart device manufacturers and providing incentives to policyholders to use those devices. Some insurers have gone beyond partnership to invest in those smart device manufacturers.

Conning's 2023 Focus Series: "Smart Homes: Potential to Transform Insurance?" provides insights into what makes a smart home, why insurers are focusing on this technology, how insurers are engaging with smart homes, and how the industry has the potential to be transformed by this technology. "While much work is still to be done—particularly around integration of disparate data sources—a foundation is forming that will allow dramatic changes in the relationship between homeowners insurers and their customers," said Alan Dobbins, a Director of Insurance Research at Conning.

Key research questions answered in this report include:

What are the challenges insurers face in leveraging a smart home's data?

What are examples of smart home devices, and how do insurers benefit from the data those devices collect?

How can smart homes improve risk management and pricing?

What new coverages, products, and services can smart homes offer to homeowners insurers?

This report will help you:

Understand what makes a smart home and the impact they may have on the homeowners insurance market

Identify why insurers are focused on smart homes

View examples of partnerships between homeowners insurers and smart device manufacturers

Explore the potential to expand the relationship between the policyholder and the insurer

"Smart Homes: Potential to Transform Insurance?" is available for purchase from Conning by calling (888) 707-1177 or by visiting https://go.conning.com/2023-Homeowners-Report.html.

ABOUT CONNING

Conning (www.conning.com) is a leading investment management firm with a long history of serving the insurance industry. Conning supports institutional investors, including insurers and pension plans, with investment solutions, risk modeling software, and industry research. Founded in 1912, Conning has investment centers in Asia, Europe and North America.

Media Contacts

Alyssa Gittleman

Conning

860-299-2288

[email protected]

[c: 16720478]

SOURCE Conning