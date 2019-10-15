Conning: Stronger Life Settlement Growth Forecast Over Next Decade

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2018 life settlement market continues to build on prior years' growth. This third consecutive year of increasing annual volumes provides a foundation for stronger growth ahead, according to a new study by Conning.

"Several life settlement funds announced the launch of new funds or the successful closing of funds which reflects the continued interest of capital in the asset class," said Scott Hawkins, a Director, Insurance Research at Conning. "Looking beyond 2019, key drivers are favorable for continued growth in the life settlement market. Life settlements remain an appealing alternative asset class to investors seeking higher potential returns, relative to the current low interest rate environment. In addition, this year's study examines the positive impact wider consumer marketing could have on growth."

The Conning study, "Life Settlements: A Market Takes Off" reviews the current market for life settlements and presents our forecast for 2019 - 2028. Further, the study analyzes the performance of insurers targeted by life settlements investors and continues Conning's analysis of the drivers of cost of insurance increases by certain insurers over the past few years.

"There are several other drivers that favor continued growth in the life settlement market," said Steve Webersen, Head of Insurance Research at Conning. "The increased supply of investors will have a larger number of policies to select from because of the increasing number of retiring baby boomers. Additionally, the broad regulatory environment surrounding life settlements has stabilized and an increasing supply of settled policies supports the continued development of the tertiary market."

"Life Settlements: A Market Takes Off" is available for purchase from Conning by calling (888) 707-1177 or by visiting www.conningresearch.com.

Conning (www.conning.com) is a leading investment management firm with a long history of serving the insurance industry. Conning supports institutional investors, including pension plans, with investment solutions and asset management offerings, risk modeling software, and industry research. Founded in 1912, Conning has investment centers in Asia, Europe and North America.

