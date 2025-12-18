Conniption Gin Redefines the Airport Bar with New Experience at Raleigh-Durham International Airport

North Carolina distillery brings its innovative spirit and elevated hospitality to RDU with the opening of Conniption Cocktails & Cuisine, featuring award-winning Conniption Gin in signature cocktails alongside premium all-day American fare

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Durham Distillery, the award-winning maker of Conniption Gin, announces the opening of Conniption Cocktails & Cuisine at Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), serving one of the fastest-growing regions in the United States. With an ambition to serve the best airport martini in the country, the craft distiller is captivating seasoned gin lovers and new gin converts alike through its portfolio of the highest-awarded American gins.

Martini Trio at Conniption Cocktails & Cuisine

"Conniption Gin is on a mission to revolutionize American gin by showing it can be modern, exciting, and most importantly, delicious," said Melissa Katrincic, co-founder and CEO of Durham Distillery. "We're celebrating our 10th anniversary by creating an elevated bar and dining experience at RDU, proving that a great airport cocktail doesn't have to be the exception. It can be the standard."

Founders Melissa and Lee Katrincic are leading the gin renaissance as the first U.S. distillers to combine their signature cold vacuum distillation method with traditional vapor distillation. The result is a collection of smooth yet complex gins that balance bold botanicals like juniper and coriander with delicate flavors such as cucumber and honeysuckle.

Conniption Cocktails & Cuisine, located in Terminal 2 Gate D8, features a vibrant cocktail menu built around the distillery's award-winning spirits: Conniption American Dry, Kinship (recently named a Top 100 Spirit of 2025 by Wine Enthusiast), Navy Strength, and Barrel Aged Gins, alongside Damn Fine Vodka and Liqueurs.

Guests can expect a full-service experience from breakfast to dinner—including the distillery's signature Subzero Martinis served straight from the freezer—paired with contemporary American fare in an inviting, elevated concept setting.

"We are excited to welcome Conniption Cocktails & Cuisine, a local business founded in the heart of downtown Durham, to RDU," said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. "Conniption will give guests from around the world a true taste of our region as we reimagine the airport dining experience."

With this opening, Durham Distillery continues to lead the evolution of American gin, bringing its signature innovation to airport hospitality and setting a new benchmark for the airport martini.

For more information, visit https://conniptiongin.com/pages/conniption-cocktails-and-cuisine

About Durham Distillery

Founded in 2013 by Melissa and Lee Katrincic, Durham Distillery is the distinguished producer of award winning CONNIPTION Gin, a leading American gin brand that harmoniously blends traditional gin making and modern chemistry to create a range of four distinct gin styles. Based in Durham, North Carolina, Durham Distillery is renowned for utilizing an innovative two step distillation process resulting in gins that are both classic and contemporary. Durham Distillery has garnered over 60 national and international awards, including receiving top honors at the 2025 World Gin Awards and being named to Wine Enthusiast's Top 100 Spirits of 2025.

The Katrincics are esteemed members of the London Gin Guild and the only distillers from the American South to be inducted, with Melissa being the first female distiller from the United States to receive this honor.

Durham Distillery's portfolio also includes Damn Fine Vodka and Liqueurs, Conniption RTDs, and Krupnikas Spiced Honey Liqueur. Durham Distillery operates Conniption Bar and Lounge in downtown Durham and Conniption Cocktails & Cuisine in Terminal 2 at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Learn more about Durham Distillery at www.durhamdistillery.com and CONNIPTION Gin at www.conniptiongin.com .

