Connolly Brothers Completes Project for Calare Properties

BEVERLY, Mass., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Connolly Brothers Inc., a construction management firm serving private commercial, industrial and institutional clients, recently completed a 52,000 square-foot design-build fit-up project for Calare Properties. The facility, located in Milford, MA, will serve as a new Commonwealth of Massachusetts 911 Public Safety Answering Point, State 911 Training Center, Municipal Police Training Committee Academy and Offices for the Massachusetts Department of Correction Professional Standards Unit.

Photo by Camille Maren.

"This project provides a state-of-the-art facility for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to support its public safety initiatives," says Bailey Duffy, associate at Calare Properties. "We are very grateful to have partnered with Connolly Brothers and the user state agencies in successfully completing this complex redevelopment."

The two-story building was vacant for seven years, thereby presenting challenges for Connolly's design team. At first, it was critical to ascertain an understanding of the existing infrastructure, such as underground plumbing and structural components. Connolly proceeded to update the structural requirements, such as reinforcing second-floor and roof bar joists, strengthening steel column brace frames and creating four new grade beams, in order to meet updated building code requirements for use group risk category of the building. Connolly provided additional accessible entrances and replaced the exterior stairs with new granite.

The electrical requirements to support the 911 Communication Center required a high level of coordination between Connolly's design and construction teams, as this included design of twenty-two workstation consoles that support the intricate technological infrastructure needed to support the operating requirements for a 911 emergency dispatch center.

"This project exemplified how outstanding teamwork delivers a successful project," says Connolly Brothers President and CEO, Jay Connolly. "Each and every member of this project from preconstruction through design & engineering and then construction was fully committed to the group effort and the results showed. The project was delivered on time and on budget and we look forward to continuing our relationship with the Calare Team in the future."

Connolly served as both Architect of Record and Construction Manager for this design-build project. The project team also included Platinum Fire Protection, D+D/DNET and Tech Mechanical.

Calare Properties, built by Connolly Brothers Inc. Photos by Camille Maren.

About Connolly Brothers Inc.

Connolly Brothers Inc. is a construction management firm serving private commercial, industrial and institutional clients. A five-generation family business established in 1880, Connolly is based in Beverly, Mass. and operates throughout the New England region. For more than a century, clients have turned to Connolly for all aspects of their construction projects, from planning and design to real estate development.

