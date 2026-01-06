Connolly Brothers completes renovation of new music and performing arts center for the Demakes Family YMCA of Lynn

BEVERLY, Mass., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connolly Brothers Inc. , a construction management firm serving private commercial, industrial and institutional clients, recently completed renovation of a new 7,500-square-foot music and performing arts center for the Demakes Family YMCA of Lynn located in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Music and Performing Arts Center

The scope of this project involved demolition of an existing locker room to accommodate construction of a new, state-of-the-art music and performing arts center. This space provides the Demakes Family YMCA with a modern performance theater, a radio station/podcasting studio, recording studios, individual and group practice rooms, a training room, library, and tech room.

"Working with Connolly Brothers has been a true partnership from start to finish. Their team approached this project with integrity and a shared commitment to our mission, always focused on finding solutions and a strong sense of accountability," says YMCA of Metro North President and CEO Kathleen Walsh. "Because of their care and professionalism, this space will open doors for young people to discover their voices, build confidence, and access opportunities they may not have otherwise had. Their work has helped turn a vision for community impact into reality."

Significant updates were required to meet current building codes. Connolly Brothers collaborated closely with the YMCA of Metro North's team and project architect SV Design to ensure the successful completion of this project.

"We've had the privilege of working with the Demakes Family YMCA of Lynn in the past and were thrilled to serve as their Construction Manager on this exciting project," says Connolly Brothers President and CEO Jay Connolly. "The project team's expertise and attention to detail exemplified a true commitment to construction excellence. We look forward to seeing the long-term impact this project will have on the community's youth and hope to continue our partnership with the YMCA on future projects."

This project will enable the Demakes Family YMCA to significantly increase its capacity to provide vital art and music programs to a growing number of young people in Lynn and the surrounding communities.

Connolly Brothers served as the Construction Manager and SV Design served as the Architect of Record. The project team also included D&D Electrical Contractors, Inc.; DJ Plumbing and Heating Inc.; and Hiller Fire Protection.

Photos by Hawk Visuals, Inc.

For more information about Connolly Brothers Inc., visit https://www.connollybrothers.com/ .

About Connolly Brothers Inc.

Connolly Brothers is a construction management firm serving private commercial, industrial and institutional clients. A five-generation family business established in 1880, Connolly is based in Beverly, Massachusetts, and operates throughout the New England region. For more than a century, clients have turned to Connolly to handle all aspects of their construction projects, from planning and design to construction.

