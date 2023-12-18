Connor Bedard and CIBC team up in new partnership

TORONTO and CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CIBC announced today that it is teaming up with professional hockey player Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks, as an ambassador and spokesperson for the bank. Connor is a longtime CIBC client, and this partnership is a proud next step that will allow him to focus on his career ambitions while our CIBC team supports him in realizing his goals off the ice.

Welcome Connor Bedard! (CNW Group/CIBC)
"We're excited to welcome Connor to the CIBC team today as we officially move forward in this new, long-term partnership," said Stephen Forbes, Executive Vice-President, Purpose, Brand and Corporate Affairs, CIBC. "Already an accomplished athlete at the age of 18, Connor has his career ahead of him. His story and voice will demonstrate how the CIBC team can deliver the right plans to help our clients reach their ambitions."

"My family are long-time clients of CIBC, they are the first and only bank I've used since growing up in Vancouver," said Connor Bedard. "As our family's bank, CIBC has always been there behind the scenes to support my early ambitions in hockey, and my move to Chicago. As I grow my career, I'm excited to take this next step as an ambassador for the bank that's been there for me throughout my journey so far."

As an ambassador for the bank, Connor will be working alongside CIBC off the ice, through initiatives that highlight community giving and helping others reach their ambitions such as CIBC Miracle Day, an annual fundraising tradition that has raised nearly $300 million globally in support of children's charities. Team CIBC looks forward to partnering with Connor, as well as continuing to work with the Chicago Blackhawks, to create further positive impact on the Chicagoland area and fans of the team.

"Across our bank, we're focused on building strong, long-lasting relationships and we're excited to partner with Connor as we continue to invest and grow our business in the U.S.," said Shawn Beber, Senior Executive Vice-President and Group Head, U.S. Region; President and CEO, CIBC Bank USA. "Chicago serves as an important connection between CIBC and Connor as we work closely together to create greater access to opportunities for all in the communities where we live and work."

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets and Direct Financial Services businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre

