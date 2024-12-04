CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN FINANCIAL GROUP ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW MANAGING DIRECTOR

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group (CC&LFG) is pleased to announce that Jean-Philippe Lemay is joining its leadership team as a Managing Director, effective January 6, 2025.

Jean-Philippe's responsibilities will include oversight of its global institutional distribution and marketing teams, as well as providing a broad leadership presence for CC&LFG in Quebec.

Prior to joining CC&LFG, Jean-Philippe spent 13 years with Fiera Capital, where he built its Liability Driven Investment Solution business before rising to the position of Chief Executive Officer. Jean-Philippe's credentials include a BSc in Actuarial Sciences from Université Laval and an MSc in Financial Mathematics from Stanford University. He is also a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries (FSA) and a Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries (FCIA).

"We are thrilled to welcome Jean-Philippe to our firm," said Warren Stoddart, CEO of CC&LFG. "He is an accomplished individual with deep experience and proven leadership skills who will be an invaluable addition to our leadership team. An individual of his caliber located in our Montreal office is an important step in the further development of our presence in Quebec in the years ahead."

"I am honoured to join CC&LFG and look forward to helping shape the firm's future development," said Jean-Philippe Lemay. "CC&LFG is undeniably a success story in Canada's financial services industry, having quietly grown to become one of the country's largest independent asset management firms. Its affiliated businesses, including Global Alpha Capital Management, Baker Gilmore & Associates and CC&L Private Capital, have established a significant presence among institutional and high-net-worth clients in the province. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at CC&LFG to build on this success and drive continued growth both locally and globally."

CC&LFG and its affiliates manage over $135 billion in assets across a range of traditional and alternative investment strategies from offices in Canada, the US, the UK and India.

