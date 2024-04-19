CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INFRASTRUCTURE EXCEEDS 1.8 GW OF CLEAN ENERGY CAPACITY WITH CLOSING OF ALBERTA WIND FARM INVESTMENT

TORONTO, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Connor, Clark & Lunn Infrastructure (CC&L Infrastructure) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of an 80% equity interest in the Sharp Hills wind farm (Sharp Hills, or the Project), from EDP Renewables Canada Ltd. (EDPR Canada), a subsidiary of EDP Renewables, a leading global renewable energy producer. With this investment in Sharp Hills, CC&L Infrastructure now owns approximately 1.8 GW of renewable power across Canada, the U.S., and Chile, with overall assets under management of approximately $6 billion.

At approximately 300 MW of capacity, Sharp Hills is one of the largest onshore wind farms in Canada, representing clean energy generation equivalent to the amount of power used by more than 160,000 Alberta homes. The project completed construction and reached full operations in early 2024, and is fully contracted under a 15-year power purchase agreement with a high-quality counterparty.

"This investment in Sharp Hills marks our first wind investment in Canada, further diversifying our infrastructure portfolio across sector and geography," said Matt O'Brien, President of CC&L Infrastructure. "We are pleased to once again be partnering with EDPR and look forward to owning and operating the Sharp Hills project together over the coming years."

This transaction is CC&L Infrastructure's second partnership with EDPR, having previously acquired a 560 MW portfolio of U.S. wind and solar assets in 2020. On a combined basis, CC&L Infrastructure's partnership with EDPR totals more than 800 MW of operating renewable energy projects across Canada and the U.S.

About Connor, Clark & Lunn Infrastructure

CC&L Infrastructure invests in middle-market infrastructure assets with attractive risk-return characteristics, long lives, and the potential to generate stable cash flows. To date, CC&L Infrastructure has accumulated approximately $6 billion in assets under management diversified across a variety of geographies, sectors, and asset types, with over 90 underlying facilities across over 30 individual investments. CC&L Infrastructure is a part of Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group Ltd., a multi-boutique asset management firm whose affiliates collectively manage over CAD$127 billion in assets.

