Connor Gildea Joins Chelmsford-based Alpine Environmental as Project Manager

CHELMSFORD, Mass., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Connor Gildea brings more than 8 years of experience handling complex projects to Alpine and has assumed the position of Project Manager. Connor has a record of success in project management, estimating, and job costing for numerous large-scale demolition and environmental projects across the Northeast. He is experienced in directing large teams and subcontractors on multiple projects.

Alpine's growth in recent years has created the need for a dedicated Project Manager to focus strictly on large commercial, institutional and residential projects. With plans to continue growing Alpine further, Connor's skills in schedule management, quality control and customer satisfaction make him a perfect addition to Alpine. Connor has a B.S. in Natural Resource Studies from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Founded in 1991, Alpine Environmental is an experienced environmental abatement contractor based out of Chelmsford, MA. Emphasizing customized service for each individual client's needs, Alpine provides period restoration and painting services in addition to their core environmental services of lead paint abatement, mold remediation, asbestos abatement. Alpine serves general contractors, government agencies, schools, and churches plus many homeowners and landlords in the New England region.

To learn more about Alpine, visit alpine-environmental.com.

Alpine Environmental Contact:

Kristen Peik | Marketing

O: 877-527-4040 | D: 978-349-4334

E: kpeik@alpine-environmental.com

SOURCE Alpine Environmental, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.alpine-environmental.com

