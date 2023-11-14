Connor Harrington Appointed as Next CEO of Kuder

Kuder, Inc.

14 Nov, 2023, 15:00 ET

Harrington will Succeed His Father, Phil Harrington, to Lead 2nd Generation of Company

ADEL, Iowa, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuder, Inc. (Kuder), a global leader in career development and college and career readiness, is pleased to announce Connor Harrington will succeed his father, Phil Harrington, as the company's next Chief Executive Officer, effective today. Phil, who created and led Kuder for 27 years, will transition to Chairman of the Board.

Connor assumes the CEO role after serving in a variety of positions for Kuder in sales, marketing, business intelligence, and most recently as the company's Chief Revenue Officer.

Connor Harrington, Kuder's Chief Executive Officer
Connor Harrington, Kuder's Chief Executive Officer

Prior to Kuder, Connor spent many years working in various capacities within the EdTech organization, Collegis Education. He earned his bachelor's degree in Entrepreneurship and studied family business at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota. Since returning to Kuder, Connor has been working alongside Phil, Kuder's President, Erin Milroy, and the executive council, on strategy, operations, and partnership initiatives.

"I am proud to transition my role as CEO to Connor, who will continue to lead the growth of the company for years to come," said Phil Harrington. "This is an exciting time for the company! Connor is an exceptional leader with a drive and vision for the future and an appreciation for what we've built here."

Phil started the company in 1997 after acquiring the rights to the Kuder career assessments. Under his leadership, Kuder experienced tremendous growth reaching students and schools in all 50 states, launching 12 statewide career planning systems, and helping millions worldwide find career happiness.

"I am honored to be the next CEO of Kuder," said Connor Harrington. "While no single role defines an organization's success, I recognize its importance and am proud to have support from the best minds in the space. My father is an irreplaceable leader, but I've had the opportunity to see what it takes to lead an organization and I look forward to continuing Kuder's vision for years to come."

About Kuder: Kuder (www.kuder.com) is backed by 85 years of history and 25+ years of experience providing career and workforce development systems for all ages for educational and government agencies including the U.S. military, departments of education, colleges, districts, and schools. Millions worldwide have relied on Kuder for high quality products backed by an unparalleled level of service.

SOURCE Kuder, Inc.

