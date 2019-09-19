Connor McCarthy Joins RCP as Real Estate Practice Advisor

McCarthy's business experience spans from advising Fortune 500 organizations on their holistic real estate strategies to providing risk and wealth management solutions to high net worth private clients.

The RCP real estate practice includes not only the core policies such as property, builder's risk, rent loss, and liability but also REIT management liability, cyber security for real estate developers, fund liability for private equity owners, property management errors and omissions and related exposures. RCP's team help customize a comprehensive platform by utilizing their risk-assessment expertise, maximizing carrier and market resources, and providing a top-tier service team that matches your appetite for risk.

McCarthy is located at the RCP office at 8112 Maryland Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri and can be reached at cmccarthy@rcpholdings.com or 314-732-4432.

About RCP

Risk Consulting Partners (RCP) is a team of professionals that bring a consultative approach and innovative solutions. RCP delivers enterprise-level expertise to middle market business. Their staff of highly educated specialists are equipped to understand and assess exposures in even the most intricate businesses. Their mission is to exceed client expectations by delivering exceptional, creative, and sustainable solutions while being at the forefront of thought-leadership, employee empowerment, and technology.

Please visit rcpholdings.com for more information.

SOURCE Risk Consulting Partners

Related Links

http://www.rcpholdings.com

