Connors Group Appoints Ian Prisuta as Chief Growth Officer to Expand Retail Strategy and Transformation Capabilities

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connors Group, a trusted advisor in workforce performance and operational improvement for decades, today announced the appointment of Ian Prisuta as Chief Growth Officer, responsible for Retail Strategy, Business Development, and Enterprise Optimization. Prisuta brings more than 25 years of senior retail leadership experience, further strengthening Connors Group's ability to help clients drive profitable growth at the intersection of people, process, and technology.

Ian Prisuta Joins Connors Group as Chief Growth Officer

Connors Group has long partnered with retailers and consumer-facing organizations operating in complex, operationally intensive environments. Prisuta's appointment reflects a continued investment in seasoned leadership, bringing hands-on experience from the front lines of merchandising, sourcing, supply chain, M&A, CPG, and enterprise transformation to support clients navigating rapid change across physical and digital retail ecosystems.

"Our growth has always been grounded in technical expertise and long-term client trust," said Jeff Peretin, President and CEO, Connors Group. "As the challenges our clients face continue to broaden and evolve, expanding the depth of our leadership is essential. Ian understands retail from the inside out, and his experience strengthens our ability to help clients connect strategy to execution in a practical, disciplined, and value-driven way."

Deep Retail Leadership, Proven at Scale

Prisuta joins Connors Group following his tenure as Senior Vice President, Private Brands and Sourcing at Ahold Delhaize, where he led an end-to-end transformation of a $15B+ business spanning product development, sourcing, brand management, quality, regulatory, ESG, and advanced analytics. During his tenure, he delivered over 20% sales growth, established a new sourcing model generating 25% year-over-year cost savings, and significantly improved supplier service levels through tiered engagement and joint planning. He also led the modernization efforts across all U.S. retail brands while serving as a board member for one of the EU based portfolio companies.

Previously, Prisuta served as a Senior Advisor at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where he supported retail and consumer organizations across merchandising go-to-market strategy, pricing and promotion, private brands, joint supplier planning, cost optimization, and M&A synergy capture.

Earlier in his career, Prisuta spent 20 years at Giant Eagle, holding multiple senior leadership roles including Senior Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Strategy and Innovation, and Senior Vice President of Merchandising. His responsibilities spanned sales, margin performance, category management, private brands, sourcing, loyalty, targeted marketing, and enterprise growth platforms. Notably, he also pioneered Giant Eagle's first formal supply chain leadership role, driving cross-functional product flow optimization across procurement, distribution, transportation, and retail operations.

Advancing Connors Group's Retail Mission

As Chief Growth Officer, Prisuta will focus on expanding Connors Group's retail strategy and advisory capabilities—helping clients optimize performance where physical operations, digital tools, and workforce execution converge. His leadership will emphasize disciplined growth, long-term partnerships, and measurable outcomes rooted in operational reality.

Prisuta's appointment underscores Connors Group's commitment to helping retailers evolve with confidence—balancing innovation with execution, and technology with human performance.

About Connors Group

At the intersection of digital innovation and operations, Connors Group helps organizations align people and processes to strengthen operational performance and compete more effectively. By combining strategic management consulting, deep operational expertise, and industrial engineering with its proprietary labor planning platform, LaborPro™, the firm delivers practical solutions that enhance productivity, reduce costs, and build workforce agility. Since 2008, Connors Group has partnered with leading companies across retail, supply chain, manufacturing, QSR, healthcare, and the public sector to drive lasting improvements and achieve a 7.25x ROI on more than 1,000 projects. Visit connorsllc.com or call (800) 813-7028 to learn more.

