Connors Group Expands in Asia-Pacific Market with Opening of Australia Office

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Connors Group, a leading provider of productivity and operational excellence services, is pleased to announce the opening of its new Asia-Pacific office in Australia. The expansion is a significant milestone for the company and highlights its commitment to providing world-class consulting services to clients across the globe.

Robert Eichfeld, Connors Group

The Asia-Pacific office will be headed by Robert Eichfeld, who brings a wealth of industry experience and localized expertise to the Connors Group team. The Asia-Pacific office will help clients achieve their business goals and improve overall performance with a focus on operational efficiency, process improvement, and workforce optimization.

"We are excited to bring our proven industrial engineering methodology and operations management strategies from North America to businesses in the Australian and wider APAC market. With the backing and experience of North American colleagues, we will build a local Connors Group Australia (APAC) team with Team Members who understand the culture and the unique operational complexities of the region," said Robert Eichfeld. "Our blended team of local and international experts will collaborate closely with clients to identify areas for improvement and provide practical solutions that drive productivity and growth."

One of the key tools that Connors Group uses internally to augment its consulting engagements and offers its clients is LaborPro. This proprietary software tool helps organizations optimize their workforce and improve productivity. LaborPro is a cloud-based software solution that provides real-time insights into workforce management and labor productivity.

"As we expand our footprint, we are proud to have Robert Eichfeld, APAC Director, on board, who brings over ten years of international operations leadership experience with ALDI. We look forward to working closely with clients and delivering exceptional service and expertise to help them achieve their business goals," said Jeff Peretin, President and CEO of Connors Group.

Connors Group has a proven track record of success, having helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies across various industries and regions achieve significant performance improvements. With the opening of the Asia-Pacific office, the company looks forward to building long-term relationships with clients and becoming a trusted partner in their success.

