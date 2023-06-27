Connors Group Introduces Innovative Shrink Management and Asset Protection Practice to Combat Rising Loss and Theft in Retail

PITTSBURGH, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Connors Group, a leading management consultancy specializing in workforce performance and productivity improvement, is proud to announce the launch of its new comprehensive Shrink Management and Loss Reduction practice and services. The new offering is designed to help businesses identify, evaluate, and effectively reduce shrinkage causes to safeguard their bottom line.

Connors Group's new Shrink solution lies at the intersection of shrink and labor management. Their proven experience in Workforce Management and Engineered Labor Standards creates sustainable asset protection and shrink management initiatives to increase profitability. By beginning with a thorough shrink assessment and gap analysis, including benchmarking against industry standards, Connors Group then develops customized plans that minimize the risk of known and unknown loss and theft in retail operations. Their holistic approach to shrink management guarantees comprehensive coverage of all aspects of your business and workforce, fostering collaborative and shared accountability.

To lead the Shrink Management and Asset Protection practice, Connors Group selected industry expert Craig Moyer. With over 30 years of combined experience in shrink reduction and management, Craig brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the team. His impressive track record includes optimizing and standardizing total store shrink and waste reduction efforts for a national grocery retailer across multiple divisions. Craig's expertise encompasses various areas, including front-end controls, POS transaction monitoring, DSD vendor management, perishable shrink, and physical security and asset protection.

Jeff Peretin, CEO at Connors Group, shared his excitement about their new Shrink Management practice, saying, "With Craig's impressive background and comprehensive understanding of retail and shrink reduction strategies, we are poised to deliver unparalleled solutions to our clients in an era where shrinkage rates in retail are on the rise. Craig's expertise will prove invaluable to our clients, enabling them to safeguard their profitability and reduce losses in this challenging environment."

With the launch of the Shrink Management and Asset Protection practice, Connors Group reaffirms its commitment to delivering innovative solutions and helping businesses thrive in the face of challenges within the retail industry.

For more information about Connors Group and our Shrink Management services, please visit connorsllc.com or call (800) 813-7028.

About Connors Group

Connors Group is a leading provider of productivity and operational improvement solutions, helping clients improve their efficiency through its continuous improvement, performance management, and WFM system implementation services. Connors Group has extensive field experience and is credited with developing leading-edge workforce management tools and proven methodologies for long-term operational success. The firm builds upon and honors the legacy of H. B. Maynard's success in Industrial Engineering and Lean business practices to deliver on-time and on-budget world-class solutions that drive sales and profitability.

Media Contact:

Matt Lachut

Sr. Director of Marketing

[email protected]

412-508-7169

SOURCE Connors Group