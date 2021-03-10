Conn's HomePlus Announces Scholarship for Texas Southern University and Florida A&M University Students

Conn's HomePlus will award four scholarship recipients with $10,000 per year for four years, a paid internship to provide hands-on work experience related to the students' academic studies and travel to/from the summer internship site, including roundtrip airfare.

"There is a lot of work to be done in order to move forward with intent and action that will truly yield change and make a positive impact" said Norm Miller, CEO of Conn's HomePlus. "Texas Southern University is located minutes away from our corporate headquarters in Houston, and with our recent entrance into Florida, we are pleased to make an immediate and meaningful impact to the Florida A&M University community."

Through the efforts of Conn's Diversity and Inclusion Committee, these scholarships are being awarded to students at two of the top historically Black colleges and universities in the country. Conn's believes the time is now to show support for students in their own communities and this represents an initial commitment from the company of $160,000 over the next four years. This scholarship is one step of many that Conn's is taking to foster diversity and inclusion initiatives.

"Texas Southern University is very grateful for the generosity of Conn's HomePlus and the partnership to elevate the academic experience of our students," said Kenneth Huewitt, TSU Interim President. "This special cohort of students, sponsored by Conn's HomePlus, will directly benefit from the company's and TSU's commitment to develop the next generation of leaders. The impact of their gift will be seen for years to come."

"Florida A&M University welcomes this partnership that provides vital scholarships and internships for our students," said FAMU President Larry Robinson, Ph.D. "The biggest challenge faced by many of our students is financial, not academic. The Conn's Cohort program will ensure that talented students can finish in four years and go on to productive careers in their chosen field."

Students interested in applying must first reach out to their school's resource center, preceding their first semester of enrollment, to coordinate application submission details, then submit a 500-word essay on current trends in business, technology or consumer habits that are impacting today's retail sales.

To celebrate the partnership between Conn's HomePlus, Texas Southern University and Florida A&M University, the company has donated more than $40,000 in brand new furniture to the schools to enhance their community spaces.

For more information on Conn's HomePlus, please visit http://www.conns.com.

About Conn's, Inc.

Conn's HomePlus is a specialty retailer currently operating 150+ retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

The Company's primary product categories include:

Furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses;

Home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges;

Consumer electronics, including LED, OLED, QLED, Ultra HD, and internet-ready televisions, gaming consoles, home theater and portable audio equipment;

Home office, including computers, printers and accessories; and

At-home fitness equipment, including treadmills, ellipticals and studio cycles.

Additionally, Conn's HomePlus offers a variety of products on a seasonal basis. Unlike many of its competitors, Conn's HomePlus provides flexible in-house credit options for its customers in addition to third-party financing programs and third-party lease-to-own payment plans.

News Release

The Zimmerman Agency

[email protected], 850-668-2222

SOURCE Conn's HomePlus