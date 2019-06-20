Conn's HomePlus Enhances Firefighter Living Quarters

"It's humbling to be able to give back to the men and women who risk their lives every day to protect others," said Eddie Combs, Conn's HomePlus Chief Marketing Officer. "As a thank you for their sacrifices, we wanted to do something special to keep Denver hometown heroes healthy and comfortable, while serving the community."

A portion of the appliances were donated by General Electric (GE), including the refrigerators and dishwashers. All items were delivered on Wednesday, June 19 to Denver Fire Station 1 on Colfax Ave., and with the help of the Conn's HomePlus delivery team, installed across five stations in the Denver metropolitan area.

"The Denver Fire Department is completely surprised and tremendously pleased with this wonderful donation," said Denver Fire Department Fire Chief Eric Tade. "We look forward to a continued relationship with Conn's HomePlus and their partners."

The event was attended by local first responders and representatives from the Denver Fire Department Foundation, as well as members from the local Conn's HomePlus retail and corporate marketing teams.

Initiatives facilitated through Conn's Cares, including more than $775,000 in donated funds and products, have been implemented by Conn's HomePlus for local, community-based, charitable organizations since the program's inception.

About Conn's, Inc.

Conn's HomePlus is a specialty retailer currently operating 130+ retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

The Company's primary product categories include:

Furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses;

Home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges;

Consumer electronics, including LED, OLED, QLED, Ultra HD, and internet-ready televisions, gaming consoles, home theater and portable audio equipment; and

Home office, including computers, printers and accessories.

Additionally, Conn's HomePlus offers a variety of products on a seasonal basis. Unlike many of its competitors, Conn's HomePlus provides flexible in-house credit options for its customers in addition to third-party financing programs and third-party lease-to-own payment plans.

