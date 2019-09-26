Conn's HomePlus Enhances First Light Shelter With $7,000 Appliance Donation

"Conn's HomePlus believes in giving back, and the Conn's Cares program provides a platform to make a difference in local communities by working with deserving organizations like the First Light shelter," said Eddie Combs, CMO of Conn's HomePlus. "We are proud to support First Light and the important work this organization does on behalf of Birmingham's women and children."

With the mission to end homelessness for women and children in the Birmingham community, First Light provides nightly shelter, housing and supportive services to women and their families.

"First Light is completely surprised and humbled by this wonderful donation," said Ruth G. Crosby, executive director of First Light. "The Conn's HomePlus contribution will improve our laundry facility with upgraded appliances to streamline laundering for the women and children we serve. Being able to launder one's clothes every week is just one of many components leading to stabilizing a life in crisis. This generous gift will touch up to a thousand women's lives in a year."

Through initiatives facilitated via Conn's Cares, the Conn's HomePlus philanthropic arm, more than $780,000 in funds and products have been extended to local, community-based third-party charitable organizations since 2017.

