Conn's HomePlus Introduces Flooring Product and Services in Houston Showrooms

With engineered hardwood, carpet, and luxury vinyl tile and plank in over 120 styles and 2,000 colors, Conn's HomePlus offers 74,000 possibilities to customize your home. Customers can visit a Houston Conn's HomePlus location, on the web at connsflooring.com or call 877-891-9196 to schedule their free in-home consultation.

"Conn's HomePlus aims to provide the highest quality products to customers while making it affordable with an array of financing options," said Norm Miller, CEO of Conn's HomePlus. "We are thrilled to be expanding our range to provide Houston with even more of the great products they expect from us, and to continue to grow throughout our home state of Texas."

Each flooring purchase includes an in-home consultation and installation by a certified flooring professional. Conn's HomePlus also offers in-house credit options and allows customers to prequalify for financing with no impact to their credit score, whether they have good credit or they're building credit.

For more information on flooring options please visit www.connsflooring.com.

About Conn's, Inc.

Conn's HomePlus is a specialty retailer currently operating 135+ retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

The Company's primary product categories include:

Furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses;

Home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges;

Consumer electronics, including LED, OLED, QLED, Ultra HD, and internet-ready televisions, gaming consoles, home theater and portable audio equipment; and

Home office, including computers, printers and accessories.

Additionally, Conn's HomePlus offers a variety of products on a seasonal basis. Unlike many of its competitors, Conn's HomePlus provides flexible in-house credit options for its customers in addition to third-party financing programs and third-party lease-to-own payment plans.

