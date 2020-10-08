Conn's HomePlus Opens First Florida Showroom in Pensacola

"Conn's HomePlus has officially landed in the Florida market and Pensacola is perfectly situated for us to service the customers in the area and surrounding communities," said Norm Miller, Conn's HomePlus Chairman and CEO. "This growth provides an opportunity for increased positive economic impact and we are committed to being a key player in the growing economy."

Offering area-residents an alternative for affordable home goods shopping, the new Conn's HomePlus™ store boasts more than 47,000 square feet and showcases a variety of furniture, mattresses, top-of-the-line appliances, consumer electronics and home office products. Shoppers can also take advantage of the Conn's Low Payment Finder, offering flexible payment plans tailored to individual needs. Whether customers have good credit, no credit or are working toward a specific credit goal, they can Make it Happen with Conn's HomePlus.

For more information on Conn's HomePlus, please visit http://www.conns.com.

About Conn's, Inc.

Conn's HomePlus is a specialty retailer currently operating 140+ retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

The Company's primary product categories include:

Furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses;

Home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges;

Consumer electronics, including LED, OLED, QLED, Ultra HD, and internet-ready televisions, gaming consoles, home theater and portable audio equipment; and

Home office, including computers, printers and accessories.

Additionally, Conn's HomePlus offers a variety of products on a seasonal basis. Unlike many of its competitors, Conn's HomePlus provides flexible in-house credit options for its customers in addition to third-party financing programs and third-party lease-to-own payment plans.

Taylor Schillace, The Zimmerman Agency

[email protected], 850-668-2222

SOURCE Conn's HomePlus